The UK's NIGEL FARAGE takes the central stage while his reform British Party is pushing for labor.

For 30 years inside and outside politics, Nigel Farage was the same as a barometer that measures the UK political environment. Now he is similar to the weather itself.

His new reformed British Party has won four parliamentary seats in the last few years, but BREXIT's Maverick Architect, Farage, has set up a Labor government on the struggle to control illegal immigration by establishing the conditions of the British political debate.

After the election, the reforms tried to modify themselves as a protest voting party that could not be triggered with triggers in the protest party, but if the Labor Party had its own mistake and once slipped conservatives affected political relevance, they were ready to advance.

Reforming ambitions were exhibited at the annual party conference held this weekend. There was more problem with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will give a keynote speech on Friday a few hours before Farage, a party leader. His deputy director, Angela Rayner, resigned according to the scandal for not paying enough property tax.

As a reform chairman of David Bull, a reform chairman of David Bull, KEEN advanced the Farages speech three hours ahead because KEEN had to listen from our leaders during the national crisis.

Farage promised his intense audience to bring new kinds of politics despite labor maps, but this is not as worse than before.

The next elections are not scheduled until 2029, but due to the recent weather production forces, the Farage sound is likely to occur in 2027, and we must prepare for that moment.

The rebels historically struggled to break the British duo poly by the Labor Party and the conservatives. However, this time it may be different, saying that Farages Folky's appeal meets voters who need to roll more and more dice.

CNN has a larger range of results than before in history. Voters' volatility means that if Farage is the prime minister after the next election, it will not be surprised.

The British political council is generally stolen, but in the Birmingham reform, it was in the party mode. Members accumulated in the couple of the Union Jack Shirt (UNION JACK SHIRTS) were promptly provided by young people wearing 10 beer uniforms at 10 am Friday.

The 17 -year -old Danny Leggett is proud of his British. 17 -year -old Danny Leggett said he appealed to him because he was not old enough to drink alcohol, but he was happy to have a pin. He is a charismatic man, unlike robot starers.

Leggett is not sure when the UK would not stop when it was great, but I think it happened after World War II. Many of the British rights were convinced that the victory in the war was fake in some way. British global standing decreased later, while Germany eventually regained economic power.

According to Farages, the British are helping Fringe Pipe, the decision to leave the European Union.

We left the European Union, but did they not offer BREXIT? He said in a speech.

Jackie Dudley, one of the 900 reform counselors elected in the Mays local elections, said he abandoned the conservative party because he did not provide BREXIT.

We didn't get BREXIT! If we did so, we would not have had a problem with Echr now. She mentioned CNN to CNN in mentioning the European Human Rights Agreement.

The UK has left the EU but remains a member of the latest victims of Echr Farages. Farage vowed to leave ECHR if it was elected, and the United Kingdom would illegally deport this immigrant. Critics say that leaving the agreement, which is part of the British law, will have a wide range of impacts.

Throughout the meeting, detaining and exiling Trump style slogan was used as a great cheers among the speakers.

Farage said before the general election began in the last few years, the result was the future conclusion and the true fight would be the next vote. He proclaimed the reform reform against UKS.

Starmer was able to refute this by pointing to conservatives. But this spring, he said Farage was true.

Since then, labor has seemed to be dancing to adjust reform. Starmer took a more difficult position on immigration by posting social media on social media to prevent illegal arrival.

Anand Menon, a European political professor at Kings College London, attempted to attract reform voters, taking the risk of labor risks to alienate his progressive base.

Immigration is not a good thing for labor to be a major concern for UK voters. He told Nigel Farage that it was the only good thing.

He seems to be shaking the dog. It seems that there is no principle in labor.

For some voters, this helps to strengthen the appeals centered on Farages. His authenticity. He said at a meeting by a reform member. He said he was a real guy.

Reforms with small bridge heads in Westminster can only be released. Lee Anderson was convinced that the UK became soft. The more sophisticated Zia Yusuf is the former chairman Zia Yusuf is now in charge of reformed government efficiency departments. And Andrea Jenkyns, a grater Lincoln Sharp, arrived on stage and wrote insomnia by singing his song. (The Labor Party is holding a night that doesn't sleep.

But this meeting still feels like a band. There are everyone for NIGEL, one of the rare politicians who feel that the British public knows as the first name.

Everything seems to be going in nigels, but he is in an unknown territory. It took eight years of attempts to take a seat in Westminster. He completely licks his ability to accept his losses and returns every time, making many British sports.

But if Farage is a good loser, he is also a terrible winner. He was miserable about it because his Brexit Dream was done. His politics feeds for the grievances of dissatisfaction and railings.

Farage has already made a bold promise to struggle to protect. He spoke of the government to stop the boats that brought asylums to the UK's coast within two weeks after winning the government. Economists warned that their taxes were low and the highway program would surprise the bond market.

But for reform members, such fears are another day. Finally, I think they have a politician in England with some willingness to choose. The risk of technical Starmer, which presides over computers, says there is no government, but Tryl, polls, and reforms can control the border, resolve crimes, reduce taxes, and remove waste.

The meeting had a feeling of ending. Members seemed to be united with two faith. The UK is broken and only nigel can fix it.

After she finished the song, Jenkyns asked the existing crowds to stand and sing. Nigel will be prime minister. Reform will save England.

Its emotional paradise is so happy to be a fan. The UK is not as destiny and road, as he said, but voters must believe it to be a savior.

Our country was not doubtful in the most dangerous place in my life. We are the last chance to put this country again on track.

Farage may have been preaching to the converts, but it was not difficult to imagine that all tweed and turquoise will join new disciples elsewhere as they submitted their membership in Birmingham's conference hall.

