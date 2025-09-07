US Open Live: Aryna Sabalenka against Amanda Anisimova The last score and updates of the Women's final





Amanda Anisimova on the power of the crowd on his side in the United States will open the final

It was an incredible atmosphere, of course, and I tried to enjoy the atmosphere as much as possible. Especially in the second set when I started to come back, they really supported me, and I think it was really useful to try to stay in the match.

I was really motivated and I really wanted to give myself the best blow of the final. I don't know. For example, going to the final is obviously really special, but it would have been a dream come true to make it to the end.

But, yes, I mean, of course, I am motivated, and I hope that I can continue to work very hard to give me more opportunities to be more and more finals.

(Getty Images)

Jack rathborn 7 September 2025 10:28

Aryna Sabalenka on the key modification made to open us

Upon entering this final, I decided for myself that I will control my emotions. I'm not going to let them take control of myself and no matter what's going on in the match. If she breaks me or if she plays incredible tennis – of course, it's a final, and that she will fight, especially after the last final, I knew she would like to have a better result.

My state of mind was right there, fight for each point. No matter the situation. Focus on myself and focus on the things I have to do to win the match. I think that from what I understand today, that the lesson has learned and I really hope that it will not happen again if I will play another final, that I will be more in control.

(Getty Images)

Jack rathborn 7 September 2025 10:05

Aryan Sabalenka on the lessons learned from the Grand Chelem this year

You know, as, after the opening of Australia, I thought that the right way would be to forget it and move on, but the same thing happened at the Open of France. So, after the French Open, I thought that, okay, it may be time for me to sit down and watch these finals and maybe learning something, because I didn't want it to happen again and again.

So, yes, I was in Mykonos, reading my book, taking advantage of the view (laughing), and I just thought that why left my emotions to take control of myself in these two finals? I felt like I thought that, okay, if I got to the final, it means that I will win it, you know, and I did not expect the players to come there and fight. You know, I thought everything was going to be easily happening in my own way, which was completely bad, you know?

(Getty Images)

Jack rathborn 7 September 2025 10:04

US Open Ask the diffusers not to show negative reactions to Trump Visit

The organizers of the US Open asked the broadcasters to refrain from showing any negative reaction to Donald Trump when the American presidents appeared in the single men's singles on Sunday.

Trump is expected to be broadcast on the big screen of the Arthur Ashe stadium in national hymns, which precedes the start of the match, according to a Boungs report.

Jack rathborn 7 September 2025 09:55

Aryna Sabalenka has given a price of $ 5 million

Sabalenka wins the greatest prix for a simple champion in the history of the Grand Colem.

(AP)

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 09:15

How Aryna Sabalenka finally learned his lesson to conquer us

Aryna Sabalenka left her emotions for the end of the United States final while she put her Demons du Grand Slam behind her with the victory over Amanda Anisimova.

When a latest aniseimova setback has just derived, Sabalenka fell on his knees behind the basic line and sobbed with joy and relief, a fourth title of Slam finally reached the third moment of demand.

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 08:15

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates the victory open with Champagne

Sabalenka rebounded in his post-match press conference holding a giant bottle of Moet Champagne, eyes covered with ski glasses. Liège had been jumped, champagne sprayed and made a swing in a triumphant celebration.

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 07:15

Aryna Sabalenka explains why this title of open us “ felt different ''

Aryna Sabalenka said his emotions at the end of the United States open was feeling different because of his defeats in the Grand Colem final this year.

I had to overcome a lot to get it, she said.

I knew it, you know, the hard work we put, I deserved to have a big home title this season.

When I fell, it was like real emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and bring such tennis to the court.

And to bring the fight and be able to manage my emotions as I did in this final, it means a lot. I am super proud at the moment of myself.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning the US Open (Seth Wenig / AP) (AP)

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 06:15

Amanda Anisimoa explains admiration for Aryna Sabalenka

She came out and she was playing excellent tennis from the start. Obviously, she is n ° 1, and she is very capable of playing incredible tennis, which she did today. I grant him all the credit.

: I also have a fairly good album in liaison broom, I'm almost sure. I just didn't play very well. Could not serve again. I mean, that's the reason why she is n ° 1, and that is why I said that in my speech. I really admire her, and she puts a lot of work, and that's why she is where she is.

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 05:15

Amanda Anisimova: “She made things very difficult for me today”

Amanda Anisimova should always reach a fourth career summit in the world on Monday, but said that she was disappointed with the way she played in the final. She made 29 uncompvious mistakes in Sabalenkas 15 during the match.

I felt like throughout the match, I was not playing my best tennis, said Anisimova. I have the impression that with the finals, I have a lot of nerves, and it is something on which I try to work, but I would just like to play more aggressive.

Of course, she played incredible. She played very aggressive and did all the good things, so she made things very difficult for me today.

Amanda Anisimova speaks with the referee during the final (AP)

Jamie Braidwood September 7, 2025 04:15

