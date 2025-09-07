



Stephen Atkinson is a reform British leader of the Lancashire County Countcil.

Atkinson has passed the regional political class with the Conservative Party in the northwest of the UK, an independent engineer who establishes a business to create school furniture.

At the era of the Breaksit and the increase in the number of new reformers in the UK, Atkinson stopped conservatives after disillusionment with the party.

Atkinson has focused on the “huge financial problem” faced by the Reformed British administration since becoming the leader of Lancashire in May, and has focused on bread and butter problems such as pit fixing.

He said that if he was selected in the future, it was “a great honor.”

“But that's the decision of others,” he adds.

If the reform enters the government and it takes four years in the general election, “if” is still very big. Some sugar MPs can reduce the opportunity to go up to the highest level of politics.

Farage and Zia Yusuf, the new policy officers of the party, talked about appointing dozens of new colleagues to play a role in the Reformed British cabinet.

NADINE DORRIES A conservative minister -Is it possible to be revealed to many fans as the latest Tory Defector in the UK this week?

Former Conservative Chairman Jake Berry was also in the media round in Birmingham and saw the after -party of the Main Hall from Friday night.

Like one of the backup singers, it may be one of the people who demand the number in one of the many elections that the British wins and wins.

Farage said in his meeting that the party has a “serious” election of the London mayoral election as well as the polls of Wales and Scotland next year.

He said that the candidates who were reformed by 5,000 candidates were called “a building block when we headed to the general election.”

At the end of the Birmingham meeting, he asked volunteers in the audience to step on if they wanted to stand in the election next year.

Farage said, “This is the people's army in operation.

In the symbolic gesture, some of the audience standing, but the actual choice process is much more strictly designed.

Candidate choice was always a visible issue for Farage's various election vehicles, and the campaign was started by a scandal.

The party insiders describe the rapid expansion of the reform, and describe the candidates to be judged correctly.

They argued that since last year's general election, some candidates have been dispatched or suspended for unpleasant opinions on social media ahead of the general election.

The party now has an evaluation center where candidates are penetrating their speed and a center for excellence, and a center where sportsmen can effectively campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgl1k744548o

