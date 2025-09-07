



South Sudan claims that Mexico assures that its national expelled by the United States would not face torture or another inhuman treatment.

September 6, 2025

South Sudan says that it has repatriated to Mexico a man expelled from the United States in the context of US President Donald Trumps against repression against immigration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation declared Mexico on Saturday accepted the return of Jesus Munoz-Gotierrez, one of the eight expelled men from the United States to South Sudan on July 5 after a long legal battle.

The press release added that Munoz-Gotierrez had been repatriated after being transferred to the guard of the Mexican ambassador Alejandro Estivill Castro in a fluid and ordered process.

South Sudan thanked Mexico for its cooperation and said it had received Munoz-Gotierrez insurance would not be subject to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, or to undue prosecution.

The press release said he had been dealt with with full respect for his human dignity and his fundamental rights during his stay in the capital, Juba.

The repatriation has been fully carried out in accordance with relevant international law, bilateral agreements and established diplomatic protocols, he added.

Felt Kidnapy

In comments to Juba journalists, Munoz-Guierrez said he felt kidnapped when the United States sent him to South Sudan.

I did not intend to come to South Sudan, but while I was here, they treated me well, he said. I finished my time in the United States and they were supposed to go to Mexico. Instead, they wrongly sent me to South Sudan.

The American Department of Internal Security said that Munoz-Gotierrez had been sentenced to second degree murder and was sentenced to life prison.

South Sudan discusses with other countries than the repatriation of the six deportees still under its custody, said Apuk Ayuel Mayen, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is not clear if the deportees have access to a legal representation. Only one of the eight came from South Sudan.

The rights defense groups argued that Trump administrations increasing the practice of expulsion of migrants to third countries violate international law and the fundamental rights of migrants.

The deportations were confronted with the opposition of the courts in the United States, although the Supreme Court in June allowed the government to quickly restart migrants to countries other than their homeland.

The other African nations who receive deportees from the United States are Uganda, Eswatini and Rwanda. Eswatini received five men with criminal history in July.

Rwanda announced the arrival of a group of seven deportees in mid-August.

