Nigel Farage says Reform UK will not agree with Boris Johnson. British reform





Nigel Farage said that after the conservative defect Nadine Dorries demanded the right to unite, the agreement between reform and boris Johnson would never work.

Farage said the public would never forgive Johnson for the design of the immigration system.

Johnson's close allies and former cultural ministers, Dorries, told the conservatives that there was a flaw to reform from the Conservatives and the Tori Party died.

But on Sunday, she interviewed Mail Podcast that Johnson had to team up with Farage to make a machine that won the election. If she is willing to make people's lives better, I think you will find a way for two people to accept each other's self and coexist for the country.

She added: we need all political talents on the right of the center.

With Laura Kuenssberg in the BBC ONES on Sunday, he said he didn't think it was actually effective somehow. Boris was felt by millions of people, millions of people were allowed in England, and most people would never forgive him.

In an interview with Sky, the policy officer Zia Yusuf called Johnson as one of the worst prime ministers in British history and betrayed Brexit voters. He said a conservative leader would never be welcomed in his party.

We will never welcome Boris Johnson, which will never happen, he said. He opened our border. Boris Wave, who has been flooded by millions and millions of non -EU immigrants since the Brek Seat, betrayed everyone who voted to Brexit. Honestly, he was one of the worst prime ministers in British history.

Farage said he welcomed Dorries to reform despite his support for Johnson.

But conservative leader Kemi Badenoch ignored the Farages' decision to enter the party. She emphasized that Dorries is an architect of the online safety law, where reforms are firmly opposed to limiting freedom of speech.

Badenoch said that Farage confessed that he wanted to participate in his party because the conservatives could not do anything without their party.

Anna Turley, chairman of the Labor Party, said: Now he admitted that if his team had a plan, he could not be able to communicate the plan.

Farage also said that on Sunday, he was pressed on tax contracts, including his tax revelation, and actually bought a house for Clacton when his partner was owned. If he bought the constituency directly, he would have been responsible for a higher rate of interest rate stamps of about 44,000 because he was paid at a higher rate for the second house.

Farage said he bought property on Saturday and said that an error occurred. He re -pressed the house owned by a partner in the BBC.

Farage said his company did a lot of work, including hiring others. He thought he had invaded his tax refund too far and said he did not tend to do so.

