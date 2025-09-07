Sabalenka repeats himself as US Open Champ with a victory over Anisimova: Ballowing facts





New York Aryna Sabalenka won his fourth Title du Grand Chelem, cementing his status as a n ° 1 player in the world with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Open American final on Saturday.

Sabalenka, playing in her third consecutive final of the US Open, is the first rehearsal champion to repeat since Serena Williams won three tracks in follow -up from 2012 to 2014. Her four Grand Chelm championships were on short hard.

Anisimova, the seeded n ° 8, appeared in his second consecutive final of the Grand Slam after losing against Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon. Anisimova will reach a career summit No. 4 in the ranking despite the defeat, following an incredible American open race which included a quarter-final victory on Swiattek, avenge a 6-0 final defeat, 6-0 from Wimbledon six weeks ago, and a triumph of semi-final with three sets.

Anisimova, at 24, is now firmly established as part of the American wave in female tennis, a trend in which a player in the United States appeared in each of the last five finals in the Grand Chelem.

But for Sabalenka, she finally overcome the bump and beat an American in the final after losing against Madison Keys at the Australian Open and a defeat against Coco Gauff at the French Open, after which she blamed the bad conditions for Roland Garros for defeat and shone on her own bad game, which led to 70 undonated errors.

I know very well what it is to lose a final of the great slam. I know you will win, you learn a lot of these defeats, you have an incredible tennis game, “Sabalenka told Anisimova during presentations of the trophy.

She reduced these errors in the first set and started taking control after the two divided the first six games. Sabalenka did the offensive with his service, and Anisimoa sometimes had trouble bringing him back; She made 29 uncomposed mistakes during the day.

Sabalenka served for the 5-4 victory, when she was equally 30 and a chance to adapt to time, her Smash Forand struck directly in the net, giving Anisimova a new life and triggering thunderous applause of the crowd. Sabalenka has gathered and forced an equal break during his service game and sent the crowd, which rushes towards the complex earlier due to the torrential descent near the start of the match, in a frenzy at the Stadium of Arthur Ashe to a closed roof when it converted its third chance of the championship point, when the hand of Anisimova is out of the limits.

Sabalenka held the service after blowing a chance to win the match, and the players go to a seven -point equality break.

At the top of 5-4 and by serving, Sabalenka was at 30-30 and a chance to go to time, but his front of the front went directly to the net, giving Anisimova a new life, and the match is now on an equal game by piece, with Anisimova in service.

Anisimova was broken in the third game of the second and has failed for some time, unable to find its pace. Need something good to happen, Anisimova could not do it and was quickly removed by the Sabalenka service game, and finds himself down 3-1.

Sabalenka's power is starting to pay dividends when she took the last three games to win the first 6-3 set. Anisimova has 13 winners, but it was neutralized by his 14 unrefitted errors. Sabalenka is one of the distant to win its first major title of the year and its fourth in the general classification.

After Anisimova won three consecutive games to get a lead, she was immediately broken when she had the chance to make real pressure on Sabalenka. She has 10 unlocked errors during the first seven games, which will therefore be a key thing to watch as the match progresses.

As if she had everything tournament for a long time, Anisimova is fighting, even the match with a solid service game which made Sabalenka shook her head, and a return to the mesh entered the net for an uncompromising error.

Anisimova missed a chance in the first match, failing on two occasions to take a quick lead. Sabalenka broke it in the next match, and the seeded no. 8 quickly found itself down 0-2, with the reigning champion serving afterwards.

The roof of the Arthur Ashe stadium will be closed on Saturday for the final of American open women, because it rains in New York and should reach the rinsing meadows shortly. The roof was closed on Thursday for women's semi-final matches when the bad weather went to the Queens.

There was a sunny sky for the male semi-final on Friday, so the roof was open; However, the rain is again expected in the forecasts of the final final between Carlos Alcarazandjannik Sinner.

What time is the final of American open women?

The final of American open women 2025 between n ° 1 Aryna Sabalenka and n ° 8 Amanda Anisimova is scheduled for Saturday September 6 at 4 p.m. he.

Which television channel is the final of open women?

ESPNIS television the 2025 American open female final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at 4 p.m. HE.

How to spread the open women's final?

Aryna Sabalenka against Amanda Anisimova can be broadcast on ESPN + and Fubo (with a free trial).

Look at the United States women's final on Fubo

All the chances according to Tobetmgm.

Aryna Sabalenka: -200amanda anisimova: +170

