Reasons to hire less graduates this year





Hundreds of graduates and school rivers will join PWC this month. September is always the largest and the most fresh face, point of view and curiosity. As I join accountant as a graduate, I remember excitement and possibilities. But it was 33 years ago this month. The world of work has changed since then and will change again.

PWC will always be a large employer and training ground for young British young people. We are the business of those who support customers with technology and experience on the ground. But the way we do is changing. Our entry -level intake is less than 1,300 this year compared to the 1,500 this year, and we understand why the next -generation opportunities are getting bigger and elsewhere.

There was no shortage of headlines in knowledge -intensive sectors, such as AI displacement work, especially professional and business services. The reality is more subtle. The innovation of AI is definitely reconstructing its role. Currently, parallel investments in the development and technology of new tools are offsetting more serious confusion.

But this balance may not last forever. According to our study, recruitment announcements for AI-exposure occupations are growing at a slow rate compared to those with low exposure, and this difference is expanding.

But I am optimistic. Most of the technologies are not all, but they have increased both productivity and wages. In fact, integrating AI with other technologies, products and services, you can create a completely new industry. But the potential does not change to progress by itself. We need continuous and serious investment in technology, infrastructure and education supported by progressive public policy.

A thousand application for jobs: Graduates grind

With the right choice, we could not only adapt to confusion, but also reduced the decrease in productivity that withheld the UK.

The government's modern industry strategy is welcoming and creates a framework that greatly improves business investment in eight growth leaders, including professional services. But in order to convert this into action, the priority of growth must now go through all government policy areas, from the formation of tax changes to leading people to workforce and work.

The UK must take action to attract technology talents.

Currently, many businesses in Korea and International are watching and waiting. Activity is improving, but it has been removed from this investment, recruitment and transaction level immediately after the epidemic. This slowdown is the biggest factor in eating low graduate school this year.

In the global context of a series of volatility worldwide, stability is more than just macro economic ambition. Strategic commands and important differentiation factors. Consistent policy signals, reliable regulatory reforms and more predictable tax environments are not simply possible to invest. They are prerequisites for creating sustainable jobs.

So far, efforts to simplify regulations have been well matched with customers and hope to be the beginning of a more systematic change. But the tax environment is more uncertain. Change is inevitable, but all changes affect all changes, especially when the global market is competitive and accessible.

We can expand and operate 24 hours faster through this dynamic professional service global delivery team. But our power is only a part of the mix because it builds a strong relationship with customers, people who have rooted in local knowledge, the British community, and develops the technology that our own economy needs. But where it is reasonable and helps to maintain competitiveness, you must lead the world level.

The UK should stand at the forefront of the world market and strengthen its economic position. It has a proud history of leading educational sectors, vibrant local economy and industrial originality, but it requires reliable industrial policies to reduce costs, attract overseas investments, and support the technologies necessary for tomorrow.

The future of work will always be difficult to predict. But with the right conditions for growth, investment and innovation, we can expand the overall opportunity to expand. There are times when the US government, business and society will coordinate and act with the intention of conveying the ambition.

Marco Amitrano is the head of PWC UK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/business-money/companies/article/pwc-uk-chief-marco-amitrano-graduates-97dvghz9w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos