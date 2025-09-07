US Open Final: Aryna Sabalenka Bat Amanda Anisimova to keep the title





Follow the live cover of US Open 2025

Flushing Meadows, Ny Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the United States final at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Saturday.

Seed n ° 1 prevailed on the seeded n ° 8 in a tense match which was even less simple than the scoring, finally decided by a battle of points of the second service, the management of the upper nerves of Sabalenkas and the balance of risks and rewards in the two games of players.

It is the second title of consecutive American open in Sabalenkas and its fourth title of the Grand Chelm, cement its place at the top of the world ranking.

The sports writers Charlie Eccleshare and Matt Futterman are there to analyze the final and what it means for tennis.

How did Sabalenka locked?

Sabalenkas' last Grand Chelem final, the French open French loss of Coco Gauff, was partly defined by the stress that the world n ° 1 was in pressure situations. Sabalenka is expressive externally and so often knows near the edge of the moment when the standards it fixes are beginning to become counterproductive.

She switched to this side here when she was broken for 3-2 in the first set. Frustrated, she thought of slamming a ball of frustration but decided better. If she had shown her opponent and the crowd how bored she was, it could have lit a fuse on Ashe and brought back memories of her detangling in Paris.

Instead, she kept her cool and won the next four games to take the opening set. After making three uns forked mistakes in the first five games of the match, she did none in the next four. And after three forced errors in the fifth game only, Sabalenka made only two in the rest of the set.

Aryna Sabalenka locked himself after a pivotal match in the first set. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Anisimova began to spray errors after being locked up early, so Sabalenka was part of an exchange of two players. But as Sabalenka found him at his cost against Gauff, being sometimes solid is sufficient in a Grand Colem final.

She posted it again after the most devastating blow as possible, being broken when he was used for the title, in particular by missing a winner Smash One far from the championship point. Sabalenka arrived at an equality break, where she was so dominant this year, and was still locked up for the victory.

Charlie Eccleshare

Why were the points of the second service so important?

A large part of the tennis is to serve. This match presented something else a return battle, especially on the second services.

It is a credit for two players who are better than anyone else to feast on a second opposing service. Returners like this one serve secondary serve to earn points, while the servers generally aim to earn around 55% of the points they play on them. Throughout the match, Sabalenka and Anisimova took more risky cuts during the second services, getting closer to the lines than hitting faster than their average speeds were in accordance with the rest of the tournament.

Sabalenka and Anisimova have the ability to push this number much lower, but as this final took place, only one of them was able to do it. At 3-3 in the first set, Sabalenka served at 30-30. She missed her first service, but Anisimova could not obtain her return to the second service. She had another look on the next point, but struck a nice sweet ball. Sabalenka jumped on it and Anisimova sent the following shot.

She looked at the crowd and sighed. She knew she had left a golden opportunity for an advance in the second half of a gunshot. It was part of a four -game slide that gave Sabalenka the first set.

As this set was finished, Sabalenka won 54% of its second service points after being 40% earlier in the set. Anisimova was well below this. During the first match of the second set, she had played 14 points in her second service and won only 4. In the equal breakdown who decided the match, Anisimova missed another return from the second service and could not put the next ball after making one,

The two players knew exactly where this final was won. It was Sabalenka who prevailed in this decisive battle, and with her, the match.

Matt Futterman

How did the variety of Sabalenkas help her find a outlet?

Sabalenkas improved the variety has largely sent it to the top of sport. For years, she was purely a powerful player, whose solution to make mistakes on hard shots was to strike harder.

Over the past two years, she has reached more and more on shots and slices to maintain her unbalanced opponents and have something to withdraw when her power game has a day of leave.

Power worked very well on Saturday. He kept Anisimova behind the baseline, although given the nature of the two players, there will be errors. But the Liberation valves of Sabalenkas two were safer than the anisimovas.

The problem of anisimovas for most of the afternoon was that she never had the feeling of the ball which earned her the last two games against Iga Wittek and Naomi Osaka. The nights, her game at low margin, at high risk and at high reward struck her stride and she didn't need to rely on something else.

Amanda Anisimovas is unshakable from the basic line initially overwhelmed Aryna Sabalenka, but she needed a tempo change. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

On Saturday, when her unl forced mistakes exceeded her winners, she could do nothing except that I want it to be different. Sabalenka, meanwhile, could change the tempo with slices, either to destabilize the pace of Anisimovas, or to give yourself a break with the implacable strike.

Sabalenkas' initial break in the second set was a perfect example. Anisimova saved the first of the two break points with a large broad service to reach 30-40. But on the second, Sabalenka came with the different look.

She attracted Anisimova with the right -to -slice to the front of the courtyard. The slice of Sabalenkas remained low enough to remove the favorite anisimovas weapon, the reverse on the line. So she rolled a safer but less effective backdrop on the ground, than Sabalenka moved away to break.

Anisimoa would even take up three games later, and even break it when she was used for the match. But at that time, Sabalenka had thought that she didn't need to try to match her power. It could use the varied arsenal which brought it to three of the last five finals of the Grand Chelem and two of the titles.

Matt Futterman

How did the Battle of Risk-Recoven won?

At the beginning, the Anisimovas All-Orotot approach made dividends pour. She crushed the winners and reduced Sabalenka to the unusual role of the antagonist, something she really doesn't like.

But as the match progressed, the risk of the Anisimovas game began to look too far in the other direction. Anisimovas Two strongest and most devastating photos those it uses to win tennis matches are its forehand and setback on the whole line. These are enormous weapons and are fundamentally unplayable, but they are also at low margin. More importantly, they are a weaker margin than Sabalenkas two best shots.

Sabalenka knocks down a lot of law and incredible backs too, but they are most often in the cross area, with a vicious whip and short angles that come out his game opponents, but also take the ball on the lowest part of the net.

It was the most notable in the second set. With Sabalenka serving 4-3, Anisimova made four unexpected errors, two forced to give the world 1 to the world an extremely welcome boost towards the finish line. Later, she reversed this trend, putting an increasingly at stake to shoot a missed Smash from Sabalenka when she was two points from the victory, serving 5-4 in the second set.

Aryna Sabalenkas dangerous but balanced in cross -country reverse has ahead of anisimovas explosions in the long term. (Al Bello / Getty images)

But his first point of return to the next Sabalenkas service game and the first two of the equality breakdown were missed. One of them, on a second service, came from a reverse at the bottom of the line by browsing largely. Sabalenka had won her 18 equality breaks and spoke of the importance of locking himself from the start. She was able to do it again here, Anisimovas missed the feedback that helped her do so.

The anisimovas game is built around bullets slamming the balls on one or the other of the wings, and this can be devastating. But the low margin nature of his game was finally unbearable against Sabalenka, an equally large striker who played with contact with more control at night.

Charlie Eccleshare

Stories from the United States Open Womens Singles What did Sabalenka said after the final?

It's crazy. All these difficult lessons. I'm speechless right now. First of all, I mean congratulations, Amanda, for having reached consecutive finals on the Slams.

I know how much it hurts, lose in the final, but when you win your first, (you will understand). You will win it; You play an incredible tennis. Congratulations to you and your team and, girl, you will enjoy it even more after these difficult losses in the final.

It was difficult this year. In these finals, I was really terrible. But come on, it's worth it, right? Thank you so much. I love you; You are my family. Thank you to my boyfriend without your support, I would not be able to do so.

What does Anisimova say after the final?

Losing in two in a row finals is great, but it's also super difficult. I think I did not fight hard enough for my dreams today. I just wanted to say congratulations to Aryna today. You are so incredible.

I know that I have to face you all the time, but I am impressed by what you have accomplished and continue to achieve so many incredible things, so great congratulations to you and your team. You are incredible.

Thank you, everyone for getting out and for having supported me at my Slam house every two weeks. It was about fifteen incredible. I love playing here; It is always one of my dreams of playing in the final of the US Open, so a big thank you to all those who did this.

(Aryna Sabalenka Top Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

