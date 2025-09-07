Over 300 South Koreans to go home after arrest at Us Hyundai Plant | Migration news





Workers detained during an immigration raid in the American state of Georgia must be released and stolen at home, confirm the officials.

Posted September 7, 20257 September 2025

More than 300 South Korean workers detained in the United States during an immigration descent in a Hyundai factory in Georgiawill are released and brought home, the South Korean government announced.

Presidential staff chief Kang Hoon-Sik said on Sunday that South Korea and the United States had finalized workers' release negotiations that US immigration authorities owned on Thursday.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

He said South Korea planned to send an airplane to a charter to bring workers home as soon as the remaining administrative steps are over.

The US immigration authorities said on Friday that they had held 475 people, most of the South Korean nationals, when hundreds of federal agents have descended on the Hyundian tentaculating manufacturing site in Georgia, where the Korean automaker manufactures electric vehicles.

A spokesperson said that the RAID immigration component was part of a larger investigation and several months on work practices on the site.

The video published by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed on Saturday a caravan of vehicles heading to the site, then federal agents ordering workers to align themselves outside.

Some detainees were ordered to put their hands against a bus while they were fried, then chained around their hands, ankles and sizes.

This screen shows employees of the manufacturing plant while waiting to have their chained legs at the Georgia Hyundai Motor Georgia factory factory [Handout/Corey Bullard/ICE via AP]Trump targets the workforce of immigrants

Since US President Donald Trump returned to power in January, Ice was reinforced by record funding and new latitude to make raids in the context of repression against immigrants and refugees.

The PEW Research Center, citing data from the preliminary census office, said the American workforce has lost more than 1.2 million immigrants from January to July.

The president said he wanted to expel the worst criminals. But ice figures show an increase in the detention of non-criminals.

This last RAID highlights the disruptive effect that anti-immigration repression has on its efforts to attract foreign investments. The Hyundai-LG complex is part of the largest foreign investment in the state of Georgia.

Hyundai Motor Group, the largest car manufacturer in South Korea, began to make electric vehicles a year ago in the $ 7.6 billion factory, which employs around 1,200 people. The company has teamed up with LG Energy Solution to build an adjacent battery plant, which is expected to open next year.

The agents have concentrated their operation on the factory which is still under construction.

Most detainees were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, Georgia, near the Florida State Line. None has yet been accused of crimes, Steven Schrank, the main agent of the Georgia for Investigations on Internal Security, said on Friday at a press conference, adding that the investigation was underway.

A serious risk for the country

South Korea, a close ally of the United States, expressed its concerns and regrets with regard to the raid targeting its citizens and sent diplomats to the site.

South Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, said President Lee Jae-Myung on Saturday asked officials to quickly resolve the issue, stressing that the rights and interests of South Korean nationals and the trade operations of South Korean companies investing in the United States must not be enclosed, said South Korea Yonhap News Agency in a report.

Korea of ​​Korea of ​​South Korea Power Power Party (PPP) reacted with anger at detention, warning that they could present a serious risk for the country.

The main spokesperson for the PPP, Park Sung-Hoon, blamed Lee for the incident, saying that his pragmatic diplomacy towards the United States has failed to ensure the security of citizens and the competitiveness of South Korean companies.

He said the Lees government even promised at least $ 50 billion in investment during his recent recession with Trump, a gesture that only led to a repression against South Korean citizens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/7/over-300-south-koreans-to-return-home-after-arrests-at-us-hyundai-plant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos