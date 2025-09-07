



Seoul, South Korea-more than 300 South Korean workers detained following a huge immigration raid in a Hyundai factory in Georgia will be released and brought home, the South Korean government announced on Sunday.

The head of presidential staff, Kang Hoon-Sik, said that South Korea and the United States had finalized negotiations on the liberation of workers. He said South Korea planned to send an airplane to a charter to bring workers home as soon as the remaining administrative steps are over.

US immigration authorities said on Friday that they had owned 475 people, most of the South Korean nationals, when hundreds of federal agents have descended from the Tripacer-Georgia sprawling manufacturer of Hyundai where the Korean car manufacturer Hyundai manufactures electric vehicles. South South South South Affairs Minister Cho Hyun later said that more than 300 South Koreans were among the prisoners.

The operation was the last long line of raids in the workplace carried out as part of the mass expulsion program of Trump administrations. But that of Thursday is particularly distinct because of its large size and the fact that it targeted a manufacturing site that state officials have long called the largest economic development project in Georgia.

The video published by US Immigration and Customs Smart on Saturday showed a caravan of vehicles heading to the site, then federal agents ordering workers to align themselves outside. Some detainees were ordered to put their hands against a bus while they were fried and then chained around their hands, ankles and the waist.

The agents have concentrated their operation on a factory which is still under construction during which Hyundai joined forces with LG Energy Solution to produce batteries that electrify electric vehicles.

Most detainees were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, Georgia, near the Florida State Line. None has been accused of crimes at the moment, Steven Schrank, the main agent of the Georgia for Investigations on Internal Security, said on Friday at a press conference, adding that the investigation was underway.

The South Korean government, a close American ally, expressed its concern and regrets with regard to the raid targeting its citizens and sent diplomats to the site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/south-korea-reached-deal-us-release-workers-georgia-125336323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos