



Millions of telephones all over the UK played sirens, and on Sunday afternoon, the government vibrated on a nationwide test on the emergency warning system.

The alarm, which sounded at 3 pm, lasted for 10 seconds and was a test with a message on the screen.

This is an emergency warning test, a British government service, and a message to warn if there is an emergency that threatens life nearby. There is no need to take action. Follow the warning instructions in the actual emergency.

Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare an emergency in gov.uk/prare. For more information, visit gov.uk/alerts or see this message to see this message in Wales. For more information, visit Gov.uk/alerts or look at this message in Wales.

Piercing alarms are designed to ignore normal volume settings, allowing you to do it in noisy environments. The warning system is intended to be used in situations where life is immediately dangerous, such as extreme weather events, terrorist attacks and other major emergencies.

Millions of devices have been heard, but the warning is not universally activated. Excluded phones that are not connected to old models, 4G or 5G networks, and phones set in conversion or flight mode.

People may also not be able to receive emergency alerts. The government stressed that this can be particularly important for survivors of home abuse who keeps concealed calls.

The government said that the test guarantees the system to reach as much as possible when the system continues to work correctly and as much as possible. There is a cell phone of about 87m in the UK, but there is no number of Sunday messages on Sunday.

The ministers say that such training is important. Pat MCFADDEN's work and pension minister called this warning a national fire alarm that requires regular tests. The Sunday timing also forced adjustment throughout the sports, delayed soccer and rugby, and the British cricket game stopped for a while in Utilita BOWL.

This training was the latest stage of launching technology. The system was first tested nationwide in April 2023, but some networks did not provide it. Since then, it has been used five times in the actual emergency, including the evacuation of the house of Pleemers after the war bomb was found in the backyard of February 2024.

After a weather warning about Storm Darrage, emergency warnings were sent to about 3 million emergency warnings in Wales and southwestern England in December 2024. In January 2025, a similar warning came to 4.5 million people during the storm OWYN.

