South Korea says that it has concluded an agreement with us to free up workers owned by ice to Georgia Hyundai Raid





An agreement was concluded between South Korea and the United States to release more than 300 workers held during an immigration application raid in a massive factory in Hyundai in Georgia, the South Korean government announced on Sunday.

During the raid on Thursday, immigration and customs' application agents arrested 475 immigrants suspected of living and working illegally in the United States, authorities announced at the time. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, Cho Hyun, more than 300 of detained workers were South Korean nationals.

The head of the presidential staff of South Korea, Kang Hoon-Sik, said that the negotiations had been finalized on the workers' versions, and that they are returned to South Korea as soon as the remaining administrative stages are finished. South Korea plans to send a charter plane for them, he said.

CBS News contacted the American Department of Internal Security and Hyundai for additional comments on the agreement.

Hundreds of American federal agents have made a descent into Hyundai's sprawling manufacturing site in the south of Georgia last week, targeting an installation where the Korean automaker manufactures electric vehicles.

Steven Schrank, the special agent in charge of internal security surveys in Georgia and Alabama, told journalists at a press conference on Friday that the majority of detainees were Korean nationals, but he did not know how much. They worked for different companies, including subcontractors, said Schrank.

This image of the video provided by American immigration and the application of customs via DVIDs shows a person handcuffed to the electric vehicle factory of the Hyundai Motor group, Thursday September 4, 2025, in Ellabelll, Ga. Corey Bullard / Us Immigration and Customs Shape

The operation was the last of a long line of raids at the workplace carried out as part of the Trump administration expulsion program. But this on Thursday is particularly distinct because of its large size and the fact that it targeted a manufacturing site that state officials have long called the largest economic development project in Georgia.

Schrank said he had been carried out as part of a one -month investigation into allegations of illegal employment practices and other federal crimes. He described the RAID as the largest operation to apply the law on a single site in the history of internal security surveys, which is an ice unit.

The video published by US Immigration and Customs Smart on Saturday showed a caravan of vehicles heading to the site, then federal agents ordering workers to align themselves outside. Some detainees were ordered to put their hands against a bus while they were fried and then chained around their hands, ankles and the waist.

This image of the video provided by American immigration and the application of customs via DVIDs shows employees of the manufacturing plant while waiting to have their legs chained at the Hyundai Motor group of electric vehicles, Thursday September 4, 2025, in Ellabelll, Ga. Corey Bullard / Us Immigration and Customs

The agents have concentrated their operation on a factory which is still under construction, with which Hyundai has teamed up with LG Energy Solution to produce batteries that supply electric vehicles.

Most detainees were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, Georgia, near the Florida State Line. None has yet been accused of crimes, Schrank said on Friday, but he added that the investigation was underway.

The South Korean government, a close American ally, expressed “concern and regret” on the raid targeting its citizens and sent diplomats to the site.

