Labor considers the use of military barracks to accommodate small boat immigrants. Nearly 1,100 people arrive a day | British news





Secretary of Defense John Healey said Sky News said that as 1,097 people arrived in the UK on a small boat on Saturday, the government used military barracks to accept asylum applicants.

“We are seeing the potential use of military and non -military sites for temporary accommodations for those who meet these small boats without the right to the right to here,” he said with Trevor Phillips.

“I'm really hard. I'm looking at it with the home office, and I know that the loss of public trust should be satisfied in the UK's ability to control the border in recent years,” he added.

Latest politics: Labor considers immigrants in military sites

Image: Reformed Britain Zia Yusuf said that Britain has become a “soft touch” for relocation.

The bill is in accordance with a wide range of protests against immigrants in the hotel this summer.

The former military site of MDP Wethersfield, the former RAF base of ESSEX, and Napier Barracks, the former military base of Kent, have already been used to accept a few of the number of exile applicants.

Home office figures found that 1,097 people arrived on Saturday, and 24 people were rescued when French authorities tried to cross the channel.

The figures come after the intersection is broken. On the 7th (August 30th -September 5th), the home office did not record a small boat arrival.

Shabana Mahmood Secretary called the small boat crossing as “completely unacceptable,” and the “VILE” people accused the “confusion of our border.”

She predicted that people who arrived on a small boat thanks to the British trade with France could now be detained in France, and their first profits would occur imminent.

“The British border protection is a priority as a minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs and will explore all options to restore order to immigration systems.”

Zia Yusuf, the policy officer of the UK, told Trevor Philips that the UK became a “soft touch” for relocation. He explained this as “a modular steel structure made for the purpose.”

Yusuf said, “We can look around where work works well and work well. President Trump has a 3,000 detention bed in eight days. This year, he used steel module structures in Florida.”

He suggested that the president's crackdown significantly reduced illegal border intersections and that the same thing could happen to prevent immigrants on British channels.

“These are non -army, usually a lot of boats, and they don't need a particularly powerful army to take them to the detention center,” he said.

Mahmood will take over Yvette Cooper on Friday and deal with illegal immigration. Keir Starmer was a major cabinet reorganization after the resignation of Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) figure shows the record level of 2024/25 immigration crime network.

Conditions inside the barracks already in use by news correspondent Laura Bundock

It is difficult to see the inside of the NAPER Bak, one of the few military ruins that are already accepting immigrants. The surrounding wire fence is covered with blue taporin.

This large military complex currently accepts more than 200 immigrants and is waiting for all exile to be handled. About half arrived at a small boat and crossed the waterway and picked it up by the border.

I met a few residents and gathered in a nearby park. They were young from Eritrea and arrived on a small boat last month.

They said that the internal conditions were poor, and 14 people were sleeping in each dormitory. They said they share the same bathrooms as 14 other dormitories.

After a while, volunteers of the charity group set up a stable outside the barracks that handed out shoes. The table had a pair of trainers and shoes, and people's long queues were waiting for them to take them.

This site faced many opposing. It had to be closed in August, but more and more asylum applicants have been sent here in recent weeks, and the deadline deadline has already been expanded.

Officials believe that this contributed to the smallest number of boats crossing the channel in August 2019.

However, even though 3,567 arrivals in August after 2021 were the lowest since 2025, the total of 29,003 is the highest in this year's point of view.

Liz Bates, Sky's political correspondent, said that after the Labor Party abandoned the previous government's controversial Rwanda policy and closed the Bibby Stockholm Barge, the ministers said, “Really broken and very slow asylum system.”

“The context for all of this is a big shaking in the home office. [Yvette] In spite of her years of experience, Cooper could not solve the problem of this problem that ended in an exile hotel by crossing the channel across a small boat. “She added.

The military base was previously used by a conservative government, but it triggered local protests, and in some cases, the site was widely criticized for poor situations.

Farage Wants AFGHAN WANTS FEPTEDHUGE In Asylum Epping Asylum Seeker

When SKY's home editor Jason Farrel wrote, Mahmood became the Minister of Home Affairs in the country where the flag was a symbol of dissatisfaction as soon as desperate immigrants crossing the channel from a small boat arrived.

Change change in Sir Keir

Keir Starmer announced a change in home office ministers' teams, working to start illegal migration to the UK.

The following is a list of people who moved in addition to the Minister of Home Affairs.

Dame Angela Eagle, a border security and asylum minister, has been transferred to the environmental department.

Policy and criminal ministers, DAME DIANA Johnson, were transferred to the working and pension department (DWP).

She said, “Honor” is “honor” to work with police officers in X's posts.

DAN JARVIS has been a role as a security minister of home offices at the cabinet office.

And the industry minister, Sarah Jones, moved to a home office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/labour-considering-using-military-barracks-to-house-asylum-seekers-13426406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

