Millions of telephone sounds with government test emergency warning systems | British news





Tens of millions of mobile phones in the UK received a message and cried a big alarm in the second national test of the government's public warning system.

This test was done through mobile connected to 4G and 5G networks around 3:00 pm on Sunday.

Emergency alarms have occurred

Some Sky News readers said they didn't hear their devices, but many people from all over the country stopped for a while.

Image: The cell phone shows a warning sent by phone all over the country. PIC: PA

After the exam, the government said there were many reasons for not being warned by some people, including this device.

There may be no signal on the plane. Moday has not been enabled for 4G for emergency alarms and 5GMAY is completely off.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:47 Clock: Emergency Alarm interferes with SKY NEWS headlines

The government warned in advance to avoid worried people.

The Super League Derby between Hull Kr and Hull FC was pushed back until 3:05 pm, and the alarm occurred between the over over in the third ODI cricket game in South Africa in Southamp turn.

Brighton's Ireland V New Zealand Women's Rugby World Cup was stopped by the referee during the warning.

Image: Fans of the Women's Rugby World Cup are responding to the notification. PIC: PA Image: PIC: PA

Fans were warned through a big screen message about the warning.

Prime Minister Daren Jones said: “Thank you for participating in the exam today.

Image: People check the phone at London Liverpool Street. PIC: PA

“This test took only a few seconds, but it will help the government for 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The next time you listen to the siren, it can be a real emergency, so keep it calm and follow the advice on emergency alerts.”

The alarm system intended to be used in situations such as extreme weather, floods and fires was first tested in April 2023.

During the Storm Eowyn, Scotland and North Ireland warned of severe weather, and in February of last year, they were used to issue five real warnings, including warning of the 500kg of an unexplained World War bomb found in the backyard of local residents in February last year.

