



The organizer says the detained protesters include the descendants of Bikawa Priests, War Veterans and Holocaust Survivors.

It was published in September 2025 on September 7, 2025

The police have arrested almost 900 people while protesting the London authorities to support the forbidden Palestinian behavior, police said.

The new Tally announced on Sundays emphasized the strict approach taken by the police against the protesters, and the organizers insisted that it was nonviolent.

Recommended Story List List List

Metropolitan police said they arrested 890 people on Saturday, including 857. It was estimated that 33 others were recognized as civil servants and other public order crimes.

The police insisted that the protesters were violent when we defended our jury, a campaign organization organized on Saturday.

Among the 857 arrests, there are Holocaust survivors, Bika, priests, war veterans and descendants of retired teachers and medical workers, the group said in a statement.

It accused the police for making many false claims. The protesters tried to spread the protesters to justify the arrest of the peace protesters. I oppose massacre. I support Palestinian behavior.

The MET did not provide evidence to support the claim, but the video scene clearly shows that the MET is violent arrested, wields a beton and pushes people into the ground.

Was it nonviolent, how are you?

The media association's news agency reported that the police brought the baton while colliding with the protesters. Police officers carried the arrested protesters to force the crowd and shouted confrontation with the protesters.

The agency said that water and plastic bottles were thrown into the police, and some protesters were in antagonism. After a man was arrested, he took a picture under his face with blood streaming.

Claire Smart, police chief, said police officers faced adjusted violence.

She can express her support for the cause without committing crimes or violence or disability according to the terrorist law, and thousands of people do so every week in London every week.

The rally was also held in Belpast and Edinburgh. Police Scotland said that two men, 67 and 82, were arrested and charged with terrorism, and the third man of 63 was charged with hatred crimes.

The protests are the latest wave of protests against the British government to prevent Palestinian behavior in accordance with the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Korean group is forbidden for other sites related to weapons factories and weapons exports to Israelo, and argued that two Voyagers were responsible for spraying two Voyagers and transportation flights.

It is a criminal crime that can be punished for up to 14 years in prison for a member or a member of the Palestinian behavior.

In July, UN human rights experts raised concerns about the dissatisfied labeling of the political demonstration movement as a terrorist and insisted that they should not be treated as terrorism, insisting that they could not damage their property but could not kill or injure people.

Meanwhile, Home Office is complaining of high court rulings to pursue legal challenges for the Palestinian behavioral co -founder, HUDA Ammori.

Ammori began a lawsuit against former Secretary of State Yvette Cooper and insisted on political opposition to illegally committed crimes by excluding the organization.

The weekend demonstration was held as Israel strengthened the assault on Gaza, which strengthened the assault on the gaza, which was described by academia, major rights groups and UN experts in massacre.

According to the British media reports, British troops are flying a surveillance drone on Gaza to support the operation of Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/7/uk-police-arrest-almost-900-protesters-at-pro-palestine-action-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos