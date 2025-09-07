Prince Harry visits England more often and wants to bring Meghan Markle and children.





Prince Harry tries to repair the relationship between Royals and the British government to get greater security of his family when he visits England.

The prince starts a four -day solo trip to England this week. It will be the oldest stay since returning to the funeral of grandmother Elizabeth II in 2022.

According to a report quoted by Harry's friends, he wants to visit England more often in his home in California and bring his wife and children.

They told the Sunday Times that they could bring their families to England and show their grown places.

They did not give up their hopes to bring their families to England, they said.

He wants to show where he has grown up to his children. He wants to know their family here. He really wants to return to England.

In May, Harry missed the UK but said he was not planning to return with his family after he lost his legal case with home offices on security levels.

At this point, I told the BBC that I could not see the world to bring my wife and children to England.

And what they miss miss Britain.

In May 2019, in Windsor Castle, with the newborn baby son, Harry and Meghan (Getty/AFP)

The era suggests that despite the loss of security incidents, the prince now suggests that it can now perform another approach. Those who are close to the prince say that the government should expect the prince's private lobby.

In addition to security issues, SUSSEXES is a disorder for rebuilding legs with Britain.

According to an interview with his former deacons, Grant Harrold, at the New York Post, the king, who is in Balmoral and is still under regular cancer treatment, misses his son.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry said in May that the king would not tell me because of the BBC A security.

Of course, some members of our family will never forgive you to write books. Of course, they will never forgive many things. But I like reconciliation with my family.

Prince Harry did not meet his father, who returned to a 30 -minute meeting after monarch cancer diagnosis since February 2024.

Another potential obstacle faced by the prince can be his brother. According to a report from Daily Beast, if you quote a friend of Prince William, you do not believe that the king should meet the youngest son. He thinks the Harry meeting is a terrible and terrible idea.

The meeting between Prince Harry and the king will not yet be officially scheduled for this trip, but the prince will appear in a journey that says that there is little time to stop.

