Sinner-Alcaraz US Open Final Starts after a security delay; Trump obtains applause, Boos





Jannik Sinner, N ° 1 of New York and No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz began the United States final Open Men Sunday after a delay of more than half an hour due to additional security measures in place with President Donald Trump in a sequel to the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Safety checks increased to the entrances to the field and, separately, to enter the arena building itself led the US Tennis Association to repel the final “to ensure that fans have more time to go to their seats”.

When the first point was played, the arena of 24,000 inhabitants was only about two -thirds, while thousands of fans were still standing in the outdoors of Ashe, queuing to enter.

Trump is the first president to be in practice to attend the tournament at Flushing Meadows since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Sinner, a 24 -year -old man from Italy, has been trying to become the first repeated male champion of Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five championships in follow -up from 2004 to 2008.

He also offers an offer for his third Grand Chelem title of the season, after Australian Open and Wimbledon, and fifth in his career.

Alcaraz, a 22 -year -old in Spain, is looking for his sixth major trophy overall and the second of 2025, after the French Open. His first slam title came to New York in 2022 in adolescence after defeating the sinner in the quarterfinals.

Even if the two are quite young, theirs is already a fairly remarkable rivalry.

Jannik Sinner of Italy embraces the trophy for men's singles after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on July 13. Julian Finney / Getty Images

Sunday's confrontation represents the first time in the history of tennis that the same two men played in three consecutive finals of the Grand Slam in a single season.

This field match follows Alcaraz's victory over the sinner erasing a trio of match points on the red clay of the French Open in June, and the victory of the sinner over Alcaraz over the Wimbledon grass in July.

It is therefore a break of equality in a way. In addition, the winner will be at number 1 in the ranking on Monday.

It doesn't matter who comes out in mind, it is the eighth consecutive major title and the 10th of the last 13 that will end in the hands of Sinner or Alcaraz.

Sunday's match is the fifth final of Sinner in a follow -up to the biggest tennis events, a race that started with its title at the US Open a year ago. Since the start of this tournament, he has won 33 of the 34 games at the Majors. The loss? In Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.

In the past two seasons, Sinner has been 1-6 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has won 36 of the 37 competitions since May. The loss? At the sinner of the All England Club also the first defeat of Alcaraz in a slam final. Alcaraz leads the victory tour (60) and titles (six) in 2025 and reached the final in his last eight tournaments.

