



President Donald Trumps arrives at the arrival of the US Open men's men's final, seemed to cause a delayed entry for spectators, causing long lines of frustrated fans and empty seats in the large Stade Arthur Ashe.

The final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz began at 2:30 p.m., which was half an hour later than its scheduled time due to safety measures in place and to ensure that fans have more time to go to their seats, wrote the US Open on X.

Trump walked away to signal the crowd around 1:45 p.m. while the stadium was about 10% full and encountered a wave of cheers and mixed hooks. He then took place at the Rolex Box located in Midcourt.

Long lines at the US Open in New York on Sunday. Courtesy Leah Gomberg

He was joined by the chief of staff of the White House Susie Wiles, the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the special envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his granddaughter Arabella Kushner.

The absence of the usually excited crowd was noticeable.

An advertiser noted on the air: so many people were still waiting in the security lines to enter, many of them were caught up … who did not say to prepare for it. Another advertisement added is a disappointment. These two go to him, referring to the two best classified players.

Leah Gomberg, 57, said she was waiting for about four hours, especially in unexpected traffic and security lines to enter.

She described that she saw 30 TSA level security scanners at the entrance to the Arthur Ashe stadium, which she described as unusual at the US Open. Gomberg said she waited an hour and 20 minutes to reach scanners.

Security, including secret services, at the US Open in New York on Sunday.

There are thousands and thousands of people and it is already a whole. We all paid a lot of money to enter our seats and we cannot, she said to NBC News before entering 3:50 p.m.

Everyone is upset and there have been a lot of hoots at the start. People around the world are held here because they came to the United States to see tennis, Gomberg continued. Now, it's half empty in there, although all famous people are there, and of course, Mr. Trump is there, but not the people who paid a lot of money for their tickets.

Gomberg said traffic started on the highway en route to the stadium.

In fact, we were stuck on the highway and left the car and walked more than a mile, and left my husband to try to find a parking lot, she said. He had to park on the other side of the opening in the streets because they just stopped people. There was no entering parking.

Marlene Lenthang

Lindsey Pipia contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-us-open-men-singles-final-sinner-alcaraz-rcna229662 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

