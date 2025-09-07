Everyone who does not receive a British emergency warning on the phone -Full list





The government is conducting a national test on the emergency warning system, but some devices may not be warned for people with emergency warnings (images: PA)

The UK's emergency warning system is being tested today and the alarm is expected to be transmitted to millions of devices nationwide.

The national test of warning is likely to inform the government about whether the system works when preparing for a real emergency.

The warning was previously tested in April 2023 and was used five times to inform the public of an emergency scenario such as STORM DARRAGH in December 2024.

But when the system was re -tested in 2023, some mobile phones did not receive the same warning as three networks. After that, the government said it will solve this problem to alliance to warn everyone in the future exams or emergencies.

The latest test will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 7. The owner of the mobile device will listen to the siren and vibration for about 10 seconds or until the user turns off the warning.

If you don't want to be warned, you can opt out by changing your phone's settings, but most people must keep the notifications on the actual emergency.

A warning will be sent to devices nationwide on Sunday, September 7 at 3 pm (Image: Liverpool Echo).

But if you think people can be in danger, it should be considered to be warned.

The home abuse charity group urged the victim to turn off the alarm if there was a hidden call if he warned the abuser on this device.

The government warned that the British should not read or respond to emergency alerts when driving. If a warning is sound, you need to find a safe and legitimate place before reading the message.

The government explained that warnings should be sent to all compatible devices, but some may not be alerted in certain situations.

If you have a device that is not connected to 4G or 5G, you may not be warned. Even people with older telephones may not send warnings.

A person who does not receive an emergency alert

The emergency warning system works by using the phone mast to pour all the compatible mobile phones within the range.

In other words, no one outside the country will be warned, and only those in the British mobile phone mast range will receive it.

To be warned, it must be in the range of the device (image: PA)

The warning system does not need to know your location or phone number, and does not collect or store personal data.

Emergency alarms work on both UK and 5G telephone networks. However, there are many reasons why the mobile phone may not be warned even if the notification is turned on and the notification is turned on.

This includes the device.

Converted to 2G or 3G (instead of 4G or 5G)

The phone compatible with emergency warnings includes:

IOS 14.5 or more to run iPhone 14.5 or higher to run iOS or higher

If you have previous versions of Android, you can still be warned. To check, search for the device settings for 'emergency alarm'.

Another phone that does not run iOS or Android can also be warned. When the warning is sent, the phone may not be accepted if the phone is in the plane mode.

