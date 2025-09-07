



The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, refused to recognize that the radical commercial prices imposed by Donald Trump in the world are taxes on the Americans.

In a new interview on Sunday with the NBC host Kristen Welker, Bessent, a former billionaire healing funds, rejected the concerns of large American companies, notably John Deere, Nike and Black and Decker who all said that the pricing policy will cost them billion dollars per year.

Addressing Welker, Bessent said: you draw them from income calls, and on income calls, they must give the draconian scenario. There are companies that come out and say, oh, because of the prices, did this.

He then added: if things are so bad, why was GDP 3.3%? Why is the stock market at a new summit? Because, you know, with President Trump, we care about large companies and small businesses.

While concerns continue to grow on American companies trying to transmit the cost of American prices to everyday Americans, Welker has asked: thank you that these prices are attacks on American consumers? To which Bessent replied: No, I don't.

The last interview with Bessents follows a decision by a federal court of appeal which found that Trump had exceeded his presidential authority when he imposed radical prices on dozens of countries earlier this year which sent shock waves to the world markets.

The prices have established a reference of 10% for almost all USS business partners. Trump also imposed so-called reciprocal prices imposed on the countries he has accused of unjustly treating the United States in trade. Lesotho, a South African nation of 2.3 million people, faced a 50% rate, while Trump also imposed a 10% tariff on a group of uninhabited islands that houses penguins near Antarctica.

In response to the federal decision on appeal courts, the Trump administration recently asked the United States Supreme Court to cancel the decision.

Speaking about the question of whether the Trump administration would be ready to offer discounts if the Supreme Court governs against the administration, Bessent said: we must reimburse about half of the rates that would be terrible for the Treasury, there is no preparation. If the court says, marriage must do so.

Nevertheless, Bessent has remained confident that the Supreme Court of the conservative major would rank on the side of the Trump administration, saying: I am convinced that we will win at the Supreme Court. But there are many other avenues that we can take. They decrease the president prevails over the negotiation position, these are not the dollars. It is a balance. Dollars are an amount after.

Bessent's comments also came to recently published data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics which revealed that in August, 12,000 manufacturing jobs were lost, marking a total loss of 42,000 jobs since April, when Trump has made its price announcement.

Are these figures proof that the prices fail to produce the manufacturing jobs that President Trump promised? Welker asked Bessent, to which he replied: It's been a few months. And with the manufacturing sector, we cannot get our fingers moving and built the factories.

Bessent added that he believed that in the fourth trimester was going to see substantial acceleration.

In addition to a drop in manufacturing employment since April, job offers and hires have dropped 76,000 and 18,000, respectively, according to the Center for American Progress.

According to economists, Trumps prices should cost American households $ 2,400 per year while wage growth in manufacturing workers stagnates under the prices.

In August, manufacturing workers won an hourly average of $ 35.50, marking only an increase of 10 cents compared to July, the center reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/07/us-treasury-secretary-trump-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos