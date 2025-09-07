



Harrison, NJ (September 6, 2025) The national team of men in the United States opened the two-game game programs with a 2-0 defeat against the Cotea Republic at the World Cup in front of a closed windows of 26,500 in the Illustrated Stadium sports, home of the New York Red Bulls. The United States has surpassed the Koreans with a margin of 17-5, with only the stellar game of goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo preventing the United States from getting on the match sheet.

The action is now moving in Ohio for USA-Japan, presented by Allstate, which occurs almost 25 years after the USMNT's first visit to Columbus, Ohio and what has become a special place in the history of American football. The Lower.com field and the USMNT welcome the Japanese 15th row team on September 9, the match demonstrating at 7:30 p.m. he and available on TNT, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock.

The two games will be transported live on the radio, because Westwood One Sports will deliver the English language comments for the first time while the longtime partner Ftbol de Primera has the call in Spanish.

The starting XI for the USMNT presented six players who left the finalist in the goalkeeper of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, Matt Freese, the Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, Sebastian Berhalter, the central back Tim Ream and the Fullback Max Arfsten.

Sergio Dest obtained the departure to the right to report his long -awaited return. Saturday marked the first appearance of the USMNT defenders since the rupture of an ACL. Its previous ceiling was about 18 months ago when it helped the United States win the title of CONCACAF Nations League in March 2024.

The partnership with Ream in Central Defense was the defender of Vancouver Whitecaps, Tristan Blackmon, making his USMNT debut.

Stronger Christian Pulisic, winning his 79th cap, striker Josh Sargent and striker Tim Weah completed the head coach Mauricio Pocsetinos from XI.

The United States had to face a team from the Republic of Korea who, earlier this year, qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The son Heung-Min, the List of Koreas, was the newly created Lafc star Heung-Min.

It didn't take long for the action to warm up, and in the third minute, Korea in Korea seemed to create the first chance of the match. After a point to remember, Lee Jae-Sung was at fault. As he came across the lawn, Lees Foruitous Touch traveled to son for a chance to the goal. Freese reacted well at the beginning of the high pressure moment, but the civil servant withdrew the game for a free kick in Korea.

Strong pressure from Pulisic and Sargent created the first plan of the match for the United States. With Korea that passed the ball deep to the USAS attacking third, Pulisic encouraged his teammates to apply pressure. In a desperate attempt to clean up, Korea sent the ball directly to the middle where Berhal was waiting. The midfielder checked the ball, then launched an attempted right foot on the frame that Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo eliminated for safeguard.

After Freese sold a backup for the United States in the 16th minute, Korea found the bottom of the net two minutes later. Lee located his son who takes place behind the defense of the United States. Its recovered the ball and with its dribble ran towards the goal. The LAFC star found enough angle between the Blackmons and Freese near the post to convert the goal of opening the match.

After a long authorization from Ream and a point to take away from Luna, the United States has created a good overview of the attack. Short and fast passes have led the ball to Pulisics feet near the top of the box. He put on the ball through a tight area for Weah, who pulled with the outside of his right foot at close range. The Korean goalkeeper dived to stop, and the game was called offside.

Weah got closer to the 41st minute again. Dest has pushed a ball through traffic from the end line. Weah checked the pass inside the box and played it with Pulisic in a congestioned area. Weah has established a clean contact for a shot that was widely curled up from the frame.

A few moments later, Korea has doubled its lead. The game was focused on his son, who contributed to the accumulation and helped the objective. Receiving the ball at the top of the box, his son turned around, then recovered the ball after a small donation. With Freese who comes out of his line to challenge the luck of a shot of the son, the Korean star typed the ball at Lee Dong-Gyeong for the arrival.

Pochettino made a change of four men in the 62nd minute. Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Cristian Roldan and Folarin Balogun replaced Weah, Dest, Adams and Sargent. With three central backs on the ground, the United States has moved to a back line of three with Ream, Richards and Blackmon, which allowed Freeman and Arfsten to push higher on the ground on the wings.

In the 71st minute, Alex Zendejas replaced Luna.

With fresh legs, the United States has come to life in the last 25 minutes and increased the emergency by following two goals. The United States was a few centimeters to withdraw a goal after a direct free kick in the 74th minute. Berhalter delivered the kick at around 30 meters with his right foot, looking for his counterpart on two goals during the Gold Cup, Richards. The central back was racing and seemed to get a thigh on the Berhalters service, and led a key to the lens. Jo blocked the chance for one of his five stops in the night to keep the Americans out of the match sheet.

The United States won another live free kick a few moments later. The kick was a little closer than the previous attempt, about 25 meters from the goal. Pulisic took the kick, passing a straight turn around and on the wall of Korea, but the shot sailed high.

Korea Republic almost added a third goal on a driven head, but Freese launched to make a huge stop in the 90th minute.

Balogun, seeing his first minutes for the USMNT in 2025 after fighting a few injuries, saw an opportunity in gold in time. After a beautiful sequence of USMNT passes in and around the box, Zendejas played the ball in Pulisic. The striker crossed the balloon on the distant post. The striker criticized an attractive volley on the frame. Jo made the backup, then responded to Block Baloguns at close range on the rebound and keep the laundering for Korea.

During a ceremony before kick -off, American football recognized one of the New Jerseys, the legendary USMNT midfielder and former captain of the Michael Bradley team. The third most capped player in the history of the USMNT, Bradley is from Princeton, New Jersey and is now a head coach of New York Red Bulls II.

Rundown of objectives:

Kor son Heung-Min (Lee Jae-Sung), 18th minute: Lee found his son with a bullet through the left side of the field. Its took a few dribbles then hit the ball from a difficult angle on the edge of the six -meter box with its left foot in the distant net. Kor 1, USA 0

Kor Lee Dong-Gyeong (Son Heung-Min), 43rd minute: after a quick sequence, put the ball on his feet near the edge of the six yard box, his son typed a first pass with the outside of his foot in Lee. The Quick Touch fields rolled the ball at the back of the net to extend the Korean head. Kor 2, USA 0 final

Additional notes: Tristan Blackmon made his USMNT. MAX ARFSTEN and Sebastian BERHALTER made departures for the fourth consecutive match. Pulisic Christian, the most capped player on this list, equaled Chris Henderson for the 31st game on November details. The American national team of men will compete against two countries of South America at the head of the next Summers World Cup: the United States will first host Paraguay, presented by Allstate, on November 15 in Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsy

Match: United States Mens National Team VS Korea Republicdate: September 6, 2025 Competition: International Friendlyvenue: Sports Illustrated Park; Harrison, New Jerseyante: 26,500 Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. Etweatre: 72 degrees

Summary of score 1

Lineups: USA: 1-Matt Freese, 2-Sergio DEST (16-Alex Freeman, 62), 4-type Adams (24-Cristian Roldan, 62), 7-Diego Luna (17-Alex Zendejas, 71), 8-Sebastian Berhalter (6-Jack McGlynn, 79), 9-Josh Sargent Balogun, 62), 10 Christians Pulisic, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 15-Tristan Blackmon, 18-Max Arfsteten, 21-Tim Weah (3-Christ Richards, 62)

Unused substitutes: 12-Jonathan Klinsmann, 22 Roman Calentano, 11-Damion Downs, 14-Luca de la Torre, 19-Nathan Harriel

Head coach: Mauricio Pocsettino

Kor: 21-JOE, 3-Lee Han-Jae, 4-Jom Min-Jae, 14-kim Ju-Sung (26-Seologwian 83), 13-Lee Taeok, 22-Seol Youngwoo (25-Sang-Bin, 83), 24-kim Jin-Gyu. (23-Jeanns Cast, 63), 8-Paik Seng-ho, 11-Lee Dang-in, 64, 10-Lee Jae-Sung (17-Bee June-ho, 50), 50, 63)

Unused substitutes: 1- Kim Seung-gyu, 12- Song Bumkeun, 20- Jun-Soo Byeon, 2- Lee Myung-Jae, 5- Park Yong-Woo, 15-kim moon-hwan, 9-Oh Se-Hun, 16- Park Jin-Seop, 6- Seo min-wo

Head coach: Hong myung-bo

Stats Summary: USA/Korshots: 17/5 Thuts au Gost: 5/4saves: 2/5 Kicks Corner: 6/3Fouls: 8/4offside: 1/0

USA Alex Zendejas (attention) 12th minute

Officials:

Reponenment: Reon Radix (GRN) Assistant 1: Zachari Zeegellar (on) Assistant 2: Clinton Hayward (BER) Fourth Official: Shavin Grene (Guy)

