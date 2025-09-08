Alcaraz beats the sinner at US Open for the 6th title of Slam, classification n ° 1





New York (AP) maybe that the first final of the American open between young people, the elite rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was not as long, fascinating and dramatic as their match to decide from the championship to the French Open. It was perhaps not as significant and focused on the plot as their confrontation for the Wimbledon trophy.

However, what the victory of the Alcarazs 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on the sinner n ° 1 of n ° 1, 3-1, 6-1, 6-4. Alcaraz reaffirmed its superiority over the title champion, snatched first place in the ATP ranking and left tennis fans eager every time their next confrontation will come.

They are the first two men in the history of sport to compete in three consecutive finals of the Grand Slam in a single season.

I see you more than my family, joked Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony, causing a smile of the sinner. It's great to share the court, to share the locker room, everything.

This 2 hour and 42-minute victory gave that Alcaraz, a 22-year-old man in Spain, leads to Sinner, a 24-year-old man in Italy, 10-5 in their head-to-head series, 6-4 Total Total Trophies and 2-1 at the American Championships.

I grant him a lot of credit, because he managed the situation better than me, said Sinner, who deplored that his own game is too predictable. He raised his level when he had to.

The start of the matches was delayed by about half an hour while thousands of fans were stuck outside the Arthur Ashe stadium to cross additional security because President Donald Trump was seated in a series of sponsors.

Under a closed roof due to rain earlier during the day, Alcaraz was stronger, faster, more well equipped for the occasion.

You were better than me, said Sinner. I did my best today. I couldn't do more.

Alcaraz finished with twice as many winners, 42-21, and his trainer, the champion of the French Open 2003 Juan Carlos Ferrero, called The Performance Perfect. Alcarazs route of this evaluation? It is on the right. I think I played perfect. … If I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfectly.

This hard lands match followed the victory of Alcarazs over Sinner through 5 1/2 hours after erased a trio of match points on red clay at Roland-Garros in June, and the victory sinners on two times champion reigning Alcaraz on the grass at the All England Club in July.

Things … I did well in London, said Sinner, he did better today.

Alcaraz took a week off after Wimbledon, then immediately set to work, spending 15 days with Ferrero focusing on one thing and only one thing: beat the sinner.

I studied this match, said Alcaraz.

During his defeat in Wimbledon, Alcaraz was caught by a camera saying to his team in Spanish: from the back of the field, he is much better than me.

This may be why Alcaraz was so aggressive on Sunday with his head hammer. Whenever the smallest opening arose, Alcaraz burst into this one.

Sinner had dropped a total of a service match in his three previous games, but Alcaraz broke out immediately on Sunday and five times in all.

These guys have combined to collect the last eight slam trophies four each and 10 out of 13. Novak Djokovic, the major champion 24 times eliminated by Alcaraz on Friday, took the other three.

The two Sinner, who had won his last 27 hard terrages games to the majors, and Alcaraz offered glimpse of Sunday, why they are so good, although it is rare that both are a peak simultaneously.

An hour and 20 minutes later, it was a defect each, after Alcaraz gave up all the tournaments for the first time.

While the sinner was heading for things, he would celebrate points by pumping a fist towards his guest box, which included the Olympic ski runner Lindsey Vonn.

Ah, but it was Alcaraz who seemed to have more ticket buyers on his side.

They feasted it with standing ovations. For a particularly magical volley in a difficult angle to believe struck just before the ball touches the field itself Alcaraz himself liked this one, saying Wow! And break with a broad smile. For a special head smask in a corner with the movement of the tail of a firefly.

And so on.

The sinner, he goes without saying, was not as satisfied with this kind of traits.

He rebounded his racket from the ground and caught it after a lost point. He expired and shook his head after another.

The sinner just does not see that kind of things of someone else.

And these figures say as much on Alcaraz as the sinner: in the last two seasons, Sinner is 1-7 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone.

This victory for Sinner over Alcaraz came to Wimbledon.

Less than two months later, Alcaraz reversed the result to cap what he called the best tournament so far that I have ever played.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the tennis APS writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More tennis AP: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

