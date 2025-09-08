Trump Us Open Sinner Alcaraz





The Carlos Alcaraz of Spain famous with the trophy after winning the male final in single at the US Open at the Arthur Ashe stadium, in Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 7, 2025.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz reaffirmed his superiority over Jannik Sinner with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Sunday victory in the United States final for his second trophy at Flushing Meadows and sixth in the general classification to a major. It was the third Grand Chelem tournament in a row where these young elite rivals met to decide the champion.

The start of the match was delayed by about half an hour while thousands of fans were stuck outside the Arthur Ashe stadium while crossing additional security because President Donald Trump was seated in the rest of a sponsor. Perhaps the additional wait obtained the sinner No. 1, who was the reigning champion.

From the start, under a closed roof because of the rain earlier during the day, the n ° 2 Alcaraz has ahead of the sinner, reversing the result of their game for the Wimbledon title less than two months ago.

The advances of Alcaraz on Sinner are now 10-5 in their tête-à-tête series, 6-4 major trophies and 2-1 at the American open open championships. In addition, this 2 -hour and 42 -minute victory allowed Alcaraz, a 22 -year -old in Spain, to take the N ° 1 ranking of Sinner, a 24 -year -old man from Italy.

This hard lands match followed Alcaraz's victory over Sinner after erased a trio of match points on the red clay of the French Open in June, and Sinner's victory over Alcaraz over Wimbledon's grass in July.

“I see you more than my family,” joked Alcaraz, causing a smile to Sinner. “It's great to share the court, to share the locker room, everything.”

Sunday's confrontation represented the first time in the history of tennis that the same two men played in three consecutive finals of the slam in a single season.

“You were better than me,” said Sinner in Alcaraz. “I did my best today. I couldn't do more.”

The truth is that these two guys are so much, so much better than the rest of male tennis at the moment. Their features are unique, their forces multiple, their games untouchable at the moment.

Except, of course, against the other.

President Donald Trump salutes in the United States Tennis final at the United States Open at the Arthur Ashe stadium, Flushing Meadows, New York, September 7, 2025.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

They combined to collect the last eight trophies of the slam, and 10 out of 13. Novak Djokovic, which Alcaraz eliminated on Friday, took the other three in this period.

The two Sinner, who had won his last 27 land games in Majors, and Alcaraz explained why they are so good, although it is rare that both are at their best simultaneously.

Alcaraz, who ended up with twice as many winners, 42-21, was superb in the first, third and fourth sets; The best efforts of the sinner arrived in the second.

Since the start of the US Open of 2024, the sinner had won 34 of the 34 games to the majors; Sunday was his fifth consecutive final during these events. The loss? In Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.

Indeed, in the past two seasons, Sinner is now 1-7 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has won 37 of the 38 competitions since May. The loss? For a sinner at the All England Club, the only defeat of Alcaraz in a slam final.

In 2025, Alcaraz now had more titles (a seven of the tour) than losses (its record is 61-6, also the best of male tennis).

During his defeat in Wimbledon, Alcaraz was caught by a camera saying to his team in Spanish: “From the back of the field, he is much better than me.”

This may be why Alcaraz was aggressive on Sunday with his hammer with a forehand and target too. Whenever the smallest opening arose, Alcaraz tried to browse this shot, becoming big early in the points, which worked, either for a pure and obliging winner, or to force the errors of Sinner.

Sinner had dropped a total of a single service match in his three games leading to the final, but he dealt with an abdominal muscle problem in the semi-finals. The sinner and one of his coaches said it was nothing serious, which could be fair, but Alcaraz broke right away Sunday and five times in all.

To counter the effectiveness of the forehand, the sinner has made a tactical change, going more and more after the reverse of Alcaraz when possible.

Paid. Briefly.

In the first set and the third set, the Alcaraz ratios were 11 winners with two uns forked errors. Really remarkable. In the second, these figures switched in the other direction: five winners, 11 unl forced errors.

An hour and 20 minutes later, it was a defect each, after Alcaraz gave it for the first time to all tournaments, allowing Neale Fraser to keep its distinction as the most recent man to win each set he played during the event in 1960.

While the sinner was heading for things, he would celebrate points by pumping a fist towards the box where his coaches and others, including the Olympic ski runner Lindsey Vonn, were seated.

Ah, but it was Alcaraz who seemed to have more ticket buyers on his side.

They feasted it with standing ovations. For a particularly magical volley in a difficult angle to believe struck just before the ball hit the court itself Alcaraz himself liked this one, saying “WoW!” And break with a broad smile. For a special head smask in a corner with the movement of the tail of a firefly.

And so on.

The sinner, he goes without saying, was not as satisfied with these kinds of blows.

He rebounded his racket from the ground and caught it after a lost point. He expired and shook his head after another.

The sinner just does not see that kind of things of someone else.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/07/trump-us-open-sinner-alcaraz.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

