With US Open Win, Carlos Alcaraz will be world n ° 1





In 2025, for the first time in the history of modern tennis, the same two men met in three main finals of the tennis tournament during the same calendar year. And it was not a fluid event. These two players, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 22, and Jannik Sinner, 24, from Italy, are by far the two best players on the planet, and if they remain healthy, stay to hold this distinction for years to come. They are young and hungry and have already won all the major tournaments of the last two seasons. Alcaraz won his first duel, at the French Open in Paris, and his return thriller, five sets and more than 5 hours is still the exceptional sporting time of the year. The sinner recovered Alcaraz with a four -set clinical victory in Wimbledon.

As for the last chapter of this year, the Alcaraz-Bréner Trilogy beginnings: Advantage, Carlos.

Under the vigilant eye of President Donald Trump and a host of other sparkling names (Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Ben Stiller, among them), Alcaraz survived Sinner 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in an inspiring effort that put all his exposed brilliance. He recovered the world's n ° 1 ranking, and victory in the United States, the second in Alcarazs' career, already gave him six Petit-Slam championships for his career. It is worth repeated: HES 22.

I see you more than my family, Alcaraz said to Sinner on the field after the match.

Wearing a sleeveless pink shirt showing his NFL caliber musculature, the hair he shaved before the tournament that grows fairly well, Alcaraz had his red opponent, who was dressed in the University of Texas Burnt Orange, bouncing around the field during gatherings. Twice in the first set that started with the Arthur Ashe stadium approximately half full, because hordes of fans were waiting online to go through the security control points erected due to the presence of Trumps in his district of the hometown of Queensiner have slipped, unable to change direction as quickly as the required Alcaraz shots.

Spain Carlos Alcaraz serves the Italian Jannik Sinner during the final of male singles at the US Open on September 7, 2025. Mandel NGANAFP / Getty Images

Alcaraz broke the sinners in a first eight -minute match; The sinner made a few surprising non -forced mistakes, a bad sign for him. Alcaraz never looked back, really. He finished the match with 10 AS, in Sinners Two. He doubled the number of winners of sinners, 42 to 21 years old. Alcaraz did not double the whole match.

While Sinner responded in the second set, highlighted by a Smash on the back which ended a rally of 19 strokes and obtained the crowd behind him, although briefly, Alcaraz wasted no time for the momentum of sinners in the third. After hitting a winner to climb 3-0, he held his hand in his ear, asking for noise. Fans have forced.

(Trump, who received what can be charitablely called a lukewarm reaction of the crowd when his face was energized on the Jumbotronhe smiled stiff while the eights were interspersed with a little front of his seat, in the Rolex box in front of the referee of the chair, after Alcaraz took the head of 3-0.

At the beginning of the fourth set, the sinner rushed to catch an Alcaraz drop shot: he reached it, with a lot of time, and had place on the other side for a winner. But with Alcaraz also at the Netready as always to frustrate the pener more, he pushed it wider than needed, giving Alcaraz the point instead. Alcaraz has broken the sinners Serve this game, and with Alcaraz serving the 5-4 match, the sinner again made a reverse error on a drop of Alcaraz gout which gave an Alcaraz match point. Thanks to a return to the rocket of a second Alcaraz service, Sinner created a drama to equalize the game at 40 years old. Two points later, however, on the third Alcarazs championship point, Sinners Racket barely affected an Alcaraz service of 131 MPH which finished the fight.

Alcaraz spread his arms, smiled at his team of teams and dropped his head in the shoulder of the net sinners while the pair exchanged jokes.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain welcomes Jannik Sinner Italian after Alcaraz won the final male tennis match in the US Open on September 7, 2025. Charly Triballeauaf / Getty Images

During the last major sporting event held in the United States that the president attended the FIFA club World Cup in July, Trump dwell too long during the trophy ceremony, eclipstating the achievements of the athletes. This time, he stayed in the box while Alcaraz and Sinner were honored on the field after the match. None of the players recognized the president in his speech.

Tennis fans are incredibly spoiled. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer retired, and almost immediately, Alcaraz and Sinner emerged to advance sport. There was barely a pos-federer / nadal wood. Alcaraz and Sinner divided the 2025 majors, with a pair of victories each. And the sinner spent a great year. He is one of the four players for men to have reached the final of the four major tournaments of the same season: Rod Laver during his 1969 Grand Chelem season, Federer (2006, 2007, 2009), Novak Djokovic (2015, 2021 and 2023), and now Sinner in 2025.

The last and best word, however, goes to Alcaraz.

