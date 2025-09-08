



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain famous after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy at the US Open Sunday in New York.

President Trump attended the tennis final for American men on Sunday in the luxury box in Rolex, briefly coming out of the suite for an appearance on the camera during the national anthem. He pulled applause and half -empty stadium hoots.

Due to the increased security of the president's attendance, many tickets were stood in long lines outside the site while waiting to enter it at the start of the match.

The photos have shown that Rolex CEO, Jean-Frederic Dufour, standing next to Trump when he was beckoning. Rolex was one of the companies sponsoring the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain came out victorious against Jannik Sinner Italian Rival in four sets, winning his second open in the United States at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens in New York.

Sunday's match was the third consecutive final of the Grand Chelem between the two players and their 15th time against 2021. The pair nicknamed “The New Two” or “Sincaraz” went back and forth in the ranking. Alcaraz entered the game classified number 2, below the sinner, and left with a check for $ 5 million and place number 1.

President Trump and the CEO of Rolex, Jean-Frederic Dufour, arrived in the Rolex suite before the final match of simple male between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Sunday in New York.

After the victory, Alcaraz thanked his opponent and joked: “I see you more than my family!”

A noisy national anthem

The television event started a little later than expected and the viewers at home could only hear the muffled noise when the camera showed President Trump during the national anthem. The US Tennis Association had published advice to broadcasters in order to modify any crowd reaction to the president, according to several reports. NPR has not been able to independently confirm the directives. When Trump's last appearance at US Open in 2015, he was hooked hard by the stadium.

“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off-field disturbances,” USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre told athletics. However, the videos of a houbard crowd with a few glances quickly arrived on social networks. The USTA did not immediately respond to the request for NPR comments.

The president's exit with Rolex, a Swiss company, comes only a few weeks after imposing a rate of 39% on Swiss products. The price is more than double the rate agreed for the European Union and approximately four times higher than the Rolex of the United Kingdom has not immediately responded to the request for NPR comments.

It has been more than two decades that an exercise president attended the United States Open the last time Bill Clinton in 2000. However, Trump wanted to attend high-level sporting events during his second term. He attended the Super Bowl earlier this year and recently undertook to organize a UFC fight at the White House next year.

Before his presidency, Trump had a series of the US Open, but abandoned it in 2017 during his first mandate.

