South Korea expresses anger during the American raid at the Hyundai factory, announces an agreement for the release of prisoners





Seoul, South Korea, said the Trump administration agreed to release the hundreds of Koreans captured last week during the largest American immigration raid.

South Korean presidential staff chief Kang Hoon-Sik said on Sunday that the negotiators will finalize discussions with US officials to guarantee the liberation of workers arrested in a federal immigration repression in a factory that the South Korean manufacturer LG Energy Solution and the Automobile Hyundai company build in Georgia.

Workers could go home on an chartered flight this week, he said.

The South Korean government will remain in custody and remain on the situation with responsibility until our citizens have returned home safely, said Kang at a meeting with superior legislators and officials of the cabinet.

Federal agents arrested 475 people on the Ellabelll factory site in Georgia on Thursday. More than 300 of those detained were South Korean citizens employed by LG and its subcontractors.

The repression occurred while the largest companies in South Korea have promised billions of dollars in investments to stimulate their manufacturing operations in the United States as part of a trade agreement concluded by President Trump and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung this year.

Trump announced at the end of July that the prices on most imports from South Korea are only 15% after South Korea agreed to invest $ 350 billion in the main American industries and buy $ 100 billion in liquefied natural gas.

The fact that the RAID has targeted one of the most ambitious investments in Koreas in the United States at a time when the country is trying to quickly strengthen its commitments caused disbelief and indignation for some in Seoul.

On Sunday, during a press conference, the legislator of the ruling party, Oh Gi-Hyoung, said that the South Koreans should be treated with a level of respect proportionate to their campaign status as a major US allié and investor.

The United States is currently representing the largest share of South Korea investments abroad, receiving $ 26 billion last year, according to the South Korea Finance Ministry. South Korea is the 8th American trade partner, the two countries exchanging $ 242.5 billion in goods and services last year.

If the United States really wants to attract investments by South Korean companies, things like this cannot happen, said Oh.

In a statement released on Friday, the American law office of the South District of Georgia said that the operation which was the largest raid on the Site of the history of the Ministry of Internal Security was part of a national initiative, known as the operation Take Back America, to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.

Ice said that arrested people have proven to work illegally, many of whom are in short -term or recreational visas, which do not allow visitors to work.

In 2022, around 110,000 South Korean immigrants unauthorized lived in the United States, representing 1% of the total, according to data compiled by the Pew Research Center.

Even if there is a rapid liberation of workers, experts in South Korea declared that this heavy action could have an impact on the way in which the Asian nation sees its commercial relationship with the United States

Industry experts claim that repression could lead to logistical challenges for current and future efforts of South Korean companies in the United States

South Korea has recently announced a 150 billion dollars project to help revive an American declining naval construction industry. In addition, nearly 10 other battery plant projects are underway in the United States

For years, companies here have sent their own technical specialists to supervise the construction of American factories using non -work travel permits such as ESTA (electronic system for travel authorization), a visa derogation which allows tourists to stay in the country for 90 days.

Although technically visas do not allow holders to operate, it has been tolerated for a long time by the American authorities, said Hwang In-Song, an expert in industrial policy in Korea Electronics Technology Institute, a government of government reflection.

South Korean companies have long complained that visas legally required to make their workers shipped too long and difficult to obtain.

For example, the H-1B visa, which allows people to work, is awarded by a lottery organized once a year. And obtaining one has become increasingly difficult under Trump, who limited his eligibility under the banner of Buy American, Hiron American.

The South Korean companies hesitate to take this path because it takes at least 8 months of delay before being able to start working on an H-1B, and nothing guarantees that you will get it, said Chun Jong-Joon, an American Korean lawyer in Washington based.

Hwang said that it was almost impossible to find enough Americans with the skills necessary for the staff of the American factories in South Korea, including for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries or naval construction.

Currently, there is no other way than sending experienced South Korean specialists to help, said Hwang.

After the release of detained workers, South Korean officials said they are pursuing improvements to American work permits for South Korean citizens.

Chile, Australia and Singapore have special work visa programs that allow their citizens to work in specialized roles in the United States

Until then, the arrests of the Georgia battery plant will probably signify months of expensive delays, because joint venture has trouble redepracting workers.

In the case of LG Energy Solutions, they will have to think twice before sending their workers to the Georgia factory, Hwang said.

