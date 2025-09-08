Prince Harry visits England and makes a speculation about meeting with King.





Prince Harry, London-London (AP), will visit the British-based charity this week and make a speculation on whether he will meet his father Charles III for the first time in 19 months.

The British media suggested that on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the horrible relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family, Prince's trip to Prince's 3rd anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was offered for a long gap between Charles (76) and his sons.

Harry rarely contacted his father and Brother William. His and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave up the royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, so the relationship became more frost after the couple complained with Buckingham Palace in all interviews with the Netflix series, Harrys Ahoir, and Spare.

Harry and Charles met last time when the prince flew to London in February 2024 when his father was diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles.

In April, Harry refused to bid to restore the canceled police protection details after the last appeal court stopped working in London. Charles visited Italy at the time, so meeting was impossible.

The case itself was a disorder of an improved relationship in criticizing the court of the court of the court. But once it's over, the change is possible.

After the incident, Harry said he would like reconciliation with my family.

He told the BBC the day the court case was resolved that it didn't mean anything to keep fighting anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has.

Despite the olive branches, Harry struck a combat tone that could bring about the hope of repairing a family violation. The prince said that the decision to withdraw his safety was made according to the royal instructions to control him and his wife, while the safety was in danger.

Harry is struggling to forgive, and I always struggle to forgive me to affect my work every day in 2020 and intentionally harm me and my family.

But the lawsuit seemed to change the mood of Charles and Harrys supporters.

In July, a new team that handled Harry and Megan Communications, headquartered in Los Angeles, talked with Tobyn Andeae, a representative of Kings Press, at the London Personal Club Balcony. On Sunday, the mail is a secret to take pictures of the paper and the secret to peace.

Regardless of who withdrew the thesis, the so -called principal showed a change in tone because there was no meeting if the so -called principal did not tacty consent.

And now on Monday night in London, Wellchild Awards appears Harrys.

The event, which celebrates the courage of serious sick children and those who care for them, is sponsored by Harry's long support. Not long ago, Harry reminds me that it is one of the royal family star attractions to reach younger and more diverse British.

For more than 20 years, he emphasized the courage of young people with complex health demands and shines to experts who support all stages to devoted careers and experts. Their story reminds us of sympathy, connection and the power of community.

But it will be difficult to cancel the damage caused by Harry and Megan's charges, insensitivity, conflict, and racism.

The Harrys explosive memoirs, extra extra, shattered the Venier of Unity presented by the public as a competitor who uses a rider for the public's favor using the media and cozy relationships.

He also revealed the details of personal dialogue, including the dialogue between the king and his sons.

Please, Boys, Harry quotes, as you mentioned Charles. Do not make my last year unhappy.

But Charles can have incentives so that Bygones becomes BYGONES.

Now, as he approaches his 77 -year -old birthday and continues to treat cancer, the king may want to have more time with Prince Archi, a four -year -old grandson, who was born after moving to the wealthy southern California territory of Southern California, Montecito.

Harry was responsible for all reconciliation for the family.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry believed that he could not be reconciled without truth, and his lawsuit against the police revealed the truth about the battle with the palace.

He said it would be good to have a reconciliation. If they don't want it, it depends entirely on them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/prince-harry-visits-uk-fueling-speculation-meeting-king-125352779

