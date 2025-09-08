Where do travelers go if they didn't go to the United States?





The United States is expected to lose around $ 30 billion in international tourism this year, while the country's political environment and the Fort Dollar continue to dissuade foreign travelers from visiting.

At the beginning of 2025, the US Travel Association provided that foreign travel expenses would reach $ 200.8 billion this year.

However, noting a “clear and widespread” drop at the end of the Council of the World of Travel and Tourism in May, international spending of international visitors would fall to $ 169 billion for the year.

Loss of income should benefit other countries, notably Canada and Latin America while travelers are looking for other destinations or decide to stay in their own country or region.

Neighboring country

In the first half of 2025, Canadian arrivals in the United States fell by almost 18% by a year, which represents a drop of more than 1,750,000 visits, according to the US International Trade Administration.

Many Canadians are turning to domestic travel, which has helped bring the country's occupancy rate of the country to 77.6%, its highest level since 2019, according to the supplier of real estate data Costar. The “strong pass of Canada” a marked summer tourism initiative as a celebration of strength and unity in the country led an increase in visits to Canada's museums, historic sites and national parks, the government reported this week.

Other Canadians continue to venture south, flying over rather than the United States, according to the tourism Economics research firm.

“We see that more Canadians are heading for Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Adam Sacks, president of the company.

Booking Holdings data also show that Canadians are choosing Mexico more and more as a travel destination, a representative at CNBC Travel said.

Latin America also calls on more travelers from Europe, according to the Accenture consulting company. The region, as well as the Caribbean, attract Europeans who are looking for alternatives to the United States, said a representative.

“New travel corridors”

In an e-mail in CNBC, a reservation holder representative said that the company saw “new travel corridors” emerging while incoming trips to the United States, noting an increase among Europeans to travel to Europe and Asia.

Western Europeans, in particular, move more and more in the region, as well as for the Middle East, added tourism saving bags.

More and more Asian travelers are also looking for trips to Europe and the Middle East this year, said Michael Dykes, vice-president of the Expedia group management in Asia-Pacific.

A CNBC survey of 6,000 international travelers in Southeast Asia, carried out by Insight medium, showed that among these reconsideration trips to the United States, most said they were planning to travel to Southeast Asia or East Asia, followed by Europe and Oceania.

Singaporean traveler Rahul Jain told CNBC Travel that he had already reserved a trip to Australia this year, and now he plans to go to the United Kingdom or France.

“Europe is still attractive to me,” he said. But, he added, the United States is “out of my list”.

13 million less travelers

In the first half of 2025, the United States hosted around 1 million international visitors less compared to the same period in 2024, according to government data.

But compared to 2019, it is on the right track to see 13 million international visitors less by the end of the year, said Sacks.

At the same time, travel arrivals increase to other countries.

“The countries that plan to attend the greatest gain of international visits compared to 2019 are Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey,” he said, which should receive 16.5 million, 14.5 million and 14 million additional travelers respectively.

The United States of global international trips increased from 8.4% in 1996 to 4.9% in 2024, while other markets developed and new markets have entered the fray, Sacks said.

The share of cross-border trips of the United States fell in the early 2000s, stabilized, then took another hit during President Donald Trump's first term, according to Tourism Economics.

This year, it should decrease, with the United States of the global international arrivals which should fall to 4.2%, Sacks said. And, he should stay at this level in the next decade, he said.

“The United States lost again in 2025,” said Sacks. “We do not expect him to receive this part in our forecast horizon.”

Meanwhile, arrivals to other high -level tourist prints, including France, Greece, Mexico and Italy should increase this year.

This shows “how disastrous it was for the United States compared to competing destinations,” said Sacks.

