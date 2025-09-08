Labor-TUC Chief | British news





The leader of the British trade union accuses Sir Keir Starmer that he does not deliver the promised change labor in the campaign last year.

In a keynote speech at the TUC meeting held in Brighton, Paul Nowak, Secretary -General Paul Nowak, will claim that change is still a slogan, not a reality.

After a year of difficulties in the government, which saw the Labor Party losing its support for the British reform, Nowak will warn that the lack of change cannot continue, and the government should provide jobs, public services and living standards.

And on November 26, Rachel Reeves's budget should claim that the two -child benefits caps introduced by George Osborne for the banking interests and gambling companies, the asset taxes of millions of people, the asset tax and the coalition government, should be released.

A few days have passed since the union lost its champion in the Angela Rayner Cabinet, and among the representatives of Brighton, the government feared that the government would weaken the focus of workers' rights.

Image: Paul Nowak. File Photo: PA

The Conservative Party responded to Rainer's death, insisting that Peter Kyle, a new business and sales assistant, urged to abandon the employment rights bill by writing a letter to reduce jobs and mean more red tapes and bureaucracy.

However, the Labor Party is losing the support of the party of Nigel Farage, not Tories, and potentially possible for the left parties. And with abnormal movements, the new leftist leader, Jack Polanski, will also deal with TUC later.

Further Read: Unite Boss warns that the main sponsor of Labor can be terminated, and after the Rayner ends through Angela Rayner, there will be no left wing of the worker.

Last year, Labor 'S Electron Manifesto showed a black and white picture of Sir Keir wearing a shirt on the front cover.

NOWAK said in his first year of the government, “Tories took the UK to a crisis, so in July the government was elected to the declaration promised.

“But we must be honest. For so many people, the change still feels like a slogan, not a living reality.

“This cannot continue, through our history, we did our best when we had ambitious to the working people.

“So today, my message about the government is simply this.

“Please deliver the majority of declarations in July. Provide good jobs, decent public services and better living standards in every corner of the country, offer people's votes.

“And please show your work on your side.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:19 Can RayNer come back?

The Labor Party MP will declare the following according to the decisive budget for the government's hope for the restoration of property.

“If a billionaire can handle a personal yacht fleet, the day trip to the universe, the wedding that closes the Venice -more taxes.

“Every day, do your best for people who go to work all day.

“And clarify -the labor government will never stand next to the poverty to waste the child's potential. I deserve my two children's hats and get the future from our children.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:00 TUC to GOVT: It delivers the rights of 'workers''

And NOWAK will say:

“Strong rights at work are overwhelmingly popular with voters throughout the political spectrum.

“The public knows that a decent work is the best way to reset the needs of this country.

“The best way to improve the standard of living.

“And the best way to rebuild our community is to hit hard because of low wages and unstable tasks.

“So there is our challenge to the government here.

“Please deliver the employment rights bill entirely and convey the changes promised in the election.”

But Tories's Shadow Business Secretary Andrew Griffith argues in a letter to Mr. Kyle that the bill will deeply impair economic growth and reduce the standard of living.

“It is time for the government's own profits to be the top priority, rather than the current government's impact assessment can reduce employment and growth.”

“The government's trusted 'reset' is protected by this bill and the government demands new measures to promote the growth and competitiveness of the British economy.”

