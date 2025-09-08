



Washington, DC – Americans are more positive towards capitalism than socialism, but capitalism of 54% favorably is down 60% in 2021 and near this level in most previous years. Americans remain more negative (57%) than positive (39%) towards socialism, with little movement in these attitudes over time.

Gallup first measured the opinions of Americans on various economic systems or aspects of the American economy in 2010 and repeated the question six times since then, notably in an investigation from August 1 to 20.

Democrats and the self -employed consider capitalism less positively this year, each showing reductions of eight percentage points since 2021. For the first time, less than half of the Democrats (42%) see capitalism positively, while a slight majority of self -employed (51%) still does. The opinions of the Republicans are essentially unchanged, three -quarters holding a positive opinion.

The stability of the opinions of American adults on socialism obscures the more positive opinions of democrats over time, of 50% positively noting it in the initial reading of 2010 to about two -thirds in three readings since 2019. These increases have been mainly compensated by the drop in positive notes of socialism in republicans. The notes of independent socialism were generally stable.

Democrats are the only partisan group of the three who considers socialism more positively than capitalism – 66% at 42%, respectively. The self-employed are modestly more pro-capitalism than pro-socialism (51% against 38%), while the Republicans are massively (74% against 14%).

The ratings of large companies continue to decrease

This year's survey asked Americans to assess free businesses, large companies and small businesses in addition to capitalism and socialism. Americans are extremely positive for small businesses (95%) and free business (81%), as they have always been. They are much more negative towards large companies, with 37% noting it positively and 62% negatively.

The perceptions of large companies have dropped in recent years, including a decrease of nine points this year in addition to a drop of six points in 2021. In 2019, a thin majority of 52% of Americans still had positive views of large companies. The highest point was 58% in 2012.

Sixty percent of the Republicans, 36% of the self -employed and 17% of the Democrats positively assess large companies, the last two figures being new stockings for these groups. Compared to four years ago, the note of the Democrats dropped the most (down 17 points), while the independent note is 10 points lower and the Republicans are essentially the same. However, the positive note of the Republicans increased from 78% in 2019, reflecting the trend of their confidence in large companies.

The opinions of Americans on capitalism were generally stable before this year, but the 54% which now consider it positively is the lowest Gallup measured to date. Although Americans retain generally positive views of the American economic system, they are less positive about it than for free business and small businesses, two specific aspects of capitalism.

Overall, Americans continue to be skeptical about socialism, but Democrats are the exception. Since 2016, more democrats have had positive opinions on socialism than capitalism, the gap extending at 24 points today. The more positive opinions of democrats on socialism occur at a time when many high -level democratic officials – in particular, the senator Bernie Sanders and the representative Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez, as well as the New York town hall candidate, Zohran Mamdani – have identified as democratic socialists and advocated policies calling for a considerably extended government.

