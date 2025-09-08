Carlos Alcaraz beats his Jannik Sinner rival in Us Open





New York – Three years after winning his first major title and became the youngest player No. 1 in history, Carlos Alcaraz recovered his place at the Sports of Sport with another victory at the US Open.

Sunday, face his rival Jannik Sinner for the third consecutive main final final, Alcaraz, of Spain, used his powerful forehand, an electric service and athletics in constant improvement for a victory 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in 2 hours relatively rapid. In doing so, he resumed the first classification of the world of Sinner, after a 65-week race, and extended his record in-head at 10-5 against the Italian player.

After Alcaraz won the victory with an ace on his third championship point, he threw his hands into the air above his head before squatting on his lap with his radiant brand smile on his face. A few seconds later, he hugged the sinner on the net and the two – who had a friendly relationship – had their arms in each other when they left the ground.

“For me, realize [the No. 1 ranking] Again, it's a dream, “Alcaraz told journalists.” Doing the same day as getting another big slam feels even better. That's all I work, and I am really happy to be able to live these experiences. “”

Playing in front of 24,000 fans, including dozens of celebrities on list A and President Donald Trump, Alcaraz took control from the start – Breaking Sinner in the opening match – and dominated a large part of the match. He marked the sixth title of slam in his career, and at only 22 years old, he became the second largest man to reach the milestone.

Having previously won twice in Wimbledon and the French Open, Alcaraz joined Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Mats Wilander as the only men to win several major titles in the three areas.

Although Alcaraz won the Sunday match convincingly, the duo has collectively dominated the tour in the last two seasons. Alcaraz and Sinner combined to win the eight major titles in 2024 and 2025, each by winning four. While their rivalry was officially born in a quarter -final match of the Marathon at the Arthur Ashe stadium in 2022, which remains the last finish (2:50) in the history of the tournament, the couple met for the first time during a major final at the Open of France in June.

After losing the first two sets in Paris, Alcaraz retaliated to win in a classic and defining five sets, which included several equality breakage, including the decision maker, and lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. The sinner then made the favor by dedicating Alcaraz, the defending double champion, in Wimbledon, with a simpler result of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

When they clashed on Sunday, their first meeting at the US Open since this memorable meeting in 2022, they walked in court as undoubtedly the most dominant men in tennis. He marked the first time in history, two men played in three consecutive slam finals in a single season, and the first time it happened in sport since Venus and Serena Williams did in 2002.

“I see you more than my family,” said Alcaraz jokingly looking at the sinner during the trophy ceremony. “It's great to share the court, to share the locker room, everything.”

While only 760 points separate Alcaraz and Sinner in the ranking after the match, there is now a gap of 4,850 points between the sinner and the rest of the field.

The sinner, the reigning champion, had arrived in New York as a favorite with his sequence of victories of 21 games to the majors of the hard field and having won the three previous slams on the surface. But during the final tournament before the US Open, he had to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz after only five games due to a viral disease. He also treated an abdominal muscular injury in his semi-final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

But Alcaraz had no struggles throughout the fortnight. In fact, he became the first man to qualify for the final without dropping a set from Roger Federer a decade ago and had abandoned only two service games in total on the way to the championship match. He concluded the tournament having won 98 of the 101 service games.

Sinner said Alcaraz had improved significantly since their match in Wimbledon.

“I felt like it was a little cleaner today,” said Sinner. “You know, things what I did in London, he did better today. I felt like it is a little better today, especially in service, both sides, the two very clean swings.

“He increased his level when he had to do it, so yes, I mean, I am always proud of myself, about the season I play and that I do. But yes, he played better than me today.”

The sinner criticized his own performance, calling himself a “very predictable” in the match. He said he was going to make changes to become “a little more unpredictable” and on his service – “just little things” – to make himself more competitive in the future.

Alcaraz broke the sinner five times in the match. While he won the opening set in just 37 minutes – to the surprise of the crowd – the sinner found a way to answer in the second set by increasingly targeting the reverse of Alcaraz. It was briefly effective, leveling the match to a whole, but it was all Alcaraz from there.

In the end, Alcaraz had 42 winners against Sinner's 21, and he led in almost all statistical categories. He had 10 aces, against only two to Sinner, and had no double faults, while the sinner had four. Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said that he and Alcaraz had studied the finals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon and knew what they wanted to do differently against Sinner on Sunday, although he did not reveal a specific insight.

“I think we have prepared the match very good, watching certain games and seeing the specific details we have to play,” said Ferrero after the match. “Carlos was 100%. It is easy to say and very difficult to do so. The performance today was perfect.”

When he was told about Ferrero's comments later, in particular on his use of the word “perfect”, Alcaraz was delighted. He added that he believed it was the best tournament he ever played.

“Since the first laps at the end of the tournament, [it’s] The best tournament so far I have ever played, “said Alcaraz.” The consistency of my level during the whole tournament was really, really high, of which I am really proud, because it is something on which I work, to be really coherent. I think this tournament I saw that I can play really consistent. “”

The start of the final was delayed by 30 minutes for increased safety measures in place due to Trump's attendance. Even with additional time, many fans were not in their seats at the start, and the stadium does not seem to be full before the second set. Sinner later told journalists or the delay or the initial absence of a capacity crowd, affected him during the match.

“They told us in enormous quantity before[hand] that the match [would] Start at 2:30 p.m., so we don't warm up twice, “said Sinner.” Everything was fine. “”

Trump, from New York, was a guest of Rolex in his business suite. He became the first president to exercise attending the event since Bill Clinton in 2000. He was shown twice on the videoboard during the match, twice a mixed but noisy reaction of Mirs and Cheers fans.

