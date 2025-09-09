Herzog heading to England, as if London didn't think Israel was committing massacre in Gaza





President Isaac Herzog has begun to visit London for three days with a focus on fighting anti -Semitism in England on Tuesday, and according to the source, he will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other top officials.

Herzog's office confirmed the report on the report in the British press on Monday.

On Monday, Starmer hosted the Palestinian authorities' president of Mahmoud Abbas, and the British government said that the British government suggested that the Israeli is not performing massacre in the Gaza district.

According to the Herzog office's statement, his visit was seriously attacked and to show solidarity with the Jewish community faced with the wave of anti -Semitism.

The office said the president invited a speech at a joint meeting by Jewish organizations.

Do not miss the best story of Israel's daily edition by email.

By joining, you agree with the terms and conditions

Herzog will focus on developing international efforts to secure hostages with other political issues, and his office will meet with lawmakers, journalists and influential people.

The president's residence did not say he would meet with STARMER or senior ministers, and only said he would meet a “public representative” during three days of visit.

However, a diplomatic official said in the Times of Israel that the British leader could host him in addition to the Foreign Minister Ivet Cooper, the office of the UK and Herzog did not mention the plan.

According to Guardian, Labor lawmakers in the UK are urged to avoid meetings with Herzog due to the war in the process of the war.

At that time, David Lammy in the UK met with the vice president of JD Vance (not a photo) of Chevening House in Chevening, southeastern UK on August 8, 2025. (Suzanne plunkett / pool / AFP)

Meanwhile, Times wrote a letter last week by former Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Lammy told Sarah Champion, chairman of the UK International Development Committee, “The crime of massacre according to the massacre rules under the massacre agreement,” it only occurs when there is an intention to destroy the whole state, ethnic, race or religious group. “

He responded to the champion's letter asking why the UK is supplying parts to the F-35 fighter to Israel.

Lammy wrote a letter just before being replaced by the Foreign Minister.

Government ministers, including Lammy himself, said that it did not depend on the government to decide whether Israel is committing massacre before. Israel denies prosecution firmly.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) waved with President Mahmud Abbas of Palestinian authorities on September 8, 2025 at 10 Downing Street in London (photo of Jonathan Brady / Pool / AFP)

Starmer met Abbas in London as the British government boarded the Palestinian state.

Leaders discussed the necessity of urgent solutions to end the terrible pain and famine of the Gaza, and the release of hostages held by Hamas Terror Group, a spokesman for Star Mustoning Street office.

ABBAS welcomed UKS's pledge to recognize Palestinian countries before the UN General Assembly meeting at the end of this month, unless Israel changed the course, the spokesman added.

Several countries, including the UK and France, announced that they would recognize the Palestinian countries later this month. The STARMERS government said that the Israel would take measures if they did not agree with the ceasefire in the war caused by Hamass in October 2023, and if they did not take practical measures to end the humanitarian crisis and promise long -term and sustainable peace.

Downing Street said that the meeting with Abbas said earlier than the quantum as part of his efforts to reach a political solution to the ongoing conflict of Gaza.

During their conversation, the two leaders agreed that there would be no role in Hamas in the future Palestinian governance and repeated the need for a long -term solution to conflict.

Starmer welcomed ABBASS's promise to reform Palestinian authorities as an important part of the project, his office said.

The 89 -year -old Abbas arrived on Sunday night for three days in London.

He was forbidden to attend the UN General Assembly in New York at the US State Department.

Is the age of Israel important to you?

Then there is a request.

Every day, during the war, our journalists keep the most important development that raises your attention. Millions of people rely on TOI to report fast, fair and free of Israel and the Jewish world.

We are interested in Israel. And you and you know. So today, we ask the following questions: We are grateful for our work by joining the Times of Island Community, a monopoly group for readers who are grateful and financially supported for our work.

Yes, yes, will you already give you to the member? If you do not want to see this, please log in

Thank you for our journalism

I was really happy to read the X Times of Island last month.

In fact, it is distorted and news reports often find out that our prudent reports are valuable when there is a lack of context.

Your support is essential for continuing our work. We want to continue to provide valuable professional journalism, even though the demand for the newsroom has grown dramatically since October 7.

Today, join the Times of Israel Community. You can not only be a partner while enjoying the time without the advertising of Israel for $ 6 a month, but also access to content that can only be accessible to the members of the Israeli community.

Thank you, the founder of David Horovitz, Times of israel

Will you join our community and sign up for our community as a member? If you do not want to see this, please log in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/herzog-to-head-to-uk-as-london-says-it-doesnt-believe-israel-committing-genocide-in-gaza/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos