Join NVIDIA's Huang and visit the UK next week





NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Donald Trump will shake hands at 'US Investment' at Washington, DC on April 30, 2025.

Leah Millis | Reuters

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang visited the UK next week and joined President Donald Trump and was familiar with this plan for CNBC's KRISTIATINEVELOS on Monday.

The person asked to maintain anonymity to discuss travel.

According to Sky News, NVIDIA Chief is one of some American business leaders who are expected to accompany Trump with Trump, including SAM Altman, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwartzman and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink.

According to the report, Apple CEO Tim Cook was invited.

According to SKY NEWS, the lights are expected to join Trump at the weekly banquet hosted by King Charles next week.

Huang was almost absent from Trump's White House dinner at TRUMP's White House dinner last week, but his attendance to the British travel emphasizes how Chipmaker manages his relationship with the president as NVIDIA pursues a new license for the current generation of Blackwell chips.

Huang praised the president's dedication to the US manufacturing by developing a close relationship with Trump because the company's approach to the Chinese market is in question earlier this year.

Huang tried to persuade the president that NVIDIA was suitable for US security for the president who allowed him to export chips to China. The United States will continue to lead the AI ​​race.

Trump praised NVIDIA as a technical leader and was pleased when the company had a $ 4 trillion market cap, Huang.

NVIDIA said earlier this year that access to the Chinese market was blocked by the Trump administration using export control. Huang met Trump twice at the White House during the summer and secured an export exemption from the China AI chip called H20.

Trump said he negotiated 15 percent of chip sales with Huang. NVIDIA said last month that the US government's cuts were not confirmed.

Huang also joined Trump in Saudi Arabia for the Investment Forum in May.

NVIDIA said that it should be discarded the H20 chip, which had previously accounted for $ 8 billion in sales in the first quarter. Depending on the designated scientific environment, it will be able to sell $ 5 billion in H20 chips this quarter.

But NVIDIA is currently focusing on getting a license to sell new chips to China, and Huang said that there is a “real potential” that can be approved by investors last month.

