The Pentagons Two senior leaders went to Puerto Rico in the middle of the growing tensions with Venezuela and its chief, Nicolas Maduro. The American territory serves as a staging ground for the arrival of equipment and staff while the Trump administration continues to offer assets to the fight against drug cartels. The Trump administration considers Maduro a narco-terrorist and leader of the cartel.

During his visit, Hegseth piloted an oscrey MV-22 US Marine body at USS IWO Jima, the main ship of the Iwo Jima (ARG) amphibious preparation group. The ship is part of the counter-nostolic effort and currently parked about 30 miles south of Puerto Rico.

The visit was adopted by the Governor of Puerto Rico.

Honoré to welcome the secretary of war Pete Hegsethalong with General Dan Caine, president of the Porto Rico joint staff, said Jennifer Gonzlez-Coln on Monday morning. President Donald Trump signed a decree last week that changed the name of the Ministry of Defense at the Ministry of War.

We thank Potus Trump and his administration for recognizing the strategic value that Porto Rico has to the national security of the United States and the fight against drug cartels in our hemisphere, perpetuated by the Narco-Dictator Nicolas Maduro. We are proud to support the first policies of America that guarantee our borders and fight illicit activities to protect Americans and our homeland.

Honoré to welcome the secretary of war Pete Hegseth (@secwar) with General Dan Caine, president of the joint staff chiefs (@the assistaff) in Porto Rico.

We thank @potus trump and its administration for recognizing the strategic value that Porto Rico has at the National Pic.twitter.com/vlrdk6y5oyy

– Jenniffer Gonzlez (@jenniffer) September 8, 2025

Hegseth and Caine met Gonzlez-Coln at the base of the National Guard of Muiz Air in Isla Verde, according to the Puerto Rican point of sale El Nuevo Dia Media.

The Secretary of War submitted a message to nearly 300 soldiers there, according to the governor, who was accompanied by the warrant officer of the National Guard. Colonel Carlos Jos Rivera Romn and the Secretary of Public Security, Arturo Garffer, reported the publication.

The visit to Puerto Rico intervenes while 4,500 sailors of the 22nd expeditionary marine unit (Meu) continue to carry out amphibious purchase exercises that started on August 31.

Although the Pentagon initially pointed out that these were routine exercises, the increased military presence in Puerto Ricowhich sparked manifestations gradually linked to the procedure of force of the Trump administration in the waters near Venezuela, posed El Nuevo.

They capture a military exercise in the development of the American navy, with two vehicles and amphibious helicopters, on Punta Guilart Beach, in Arroyo. The exercise occurs at the same time as the tensions between Washington DC and Venezuela increase around President Maduro. pic.twitter.com/qusszp0spv

– Nocentro (@Notentrowapa) September 5, 2025

The Pentagon refused to comment on the trip to Puerto Rico by Hegseth and Caine, but it a day after US President Donald Trump offered a disturbing answer to a question of whether the American forces hit the targets of the drug cartel inside Venezuela.

Well, you will discover it, Trump replied. He did not offer any other explanation on what he meant.

The United States has already made a kinetic strike, against an alleged drug boat operated by the Cartel of Tren de Aragua (ADD). ADD was considered a narco-terrorist organization by Trump. The attack destroyed the ship, killing 11 people on this, announced Trump last week. The incident raised questions about the death of suspects without trial and the use of force without approval of the congress.

Trump and Hegseth both said that fatal strikes against cartels would continue.

. @Potus earlier this morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterroists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom. ADD is an designated foreign terrorist organization, operating under the control of Pic.twitter.com/aaykob9rhb

– Dow Rapid Response (@Dowrespons) September 2, 2025

Images have emerged on social networks of at least two MQ-9 Reaper drones in Puerto Rico. They seem to be there within the framework of the counter-narcotic mission. These planes can transport a variety of missiles as well as surveillance sensors and can stroll for more than 24 hours on a target, making it an ideal platform for these missions. Reuters took a photo of one of the harvesters with sensor pods and armed with Hellfire AGM14 missiles.

The New York Times reported that a Reaper could have been involved in the boat attack.

Reuters published a photo of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone with Hellfire missiles and an Elint system at Rafael Hernndez airport, Puerto Rico.

The drone was probably involved in the September 3 strike on the Boat of the Gangs of Tren in Aragua near Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/wtpzbzisyu

– Conflict report (@ClashReport) September 5, 2025

We contacted the Air Force, the Pentagon and the White House for other clarifications, as well as details on the frequency, if at all, the harvesters were thus deployed to fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean. We also asked to comment if at least one Reaper participated in the attack on the drug boat, which is a probable scenario. The Air Force took us back to the Pentagon. We will update this story with all the relevant details provided.

It should be noted that the United States in recent months have exploited MQ-9 variants on Mexico in the fight against cartels there. There have also been unarmed variants operated by American customs and border protection (CBP) seen in Puerto Rico.

In response to the boat attack, the Venezuean Air Force F-16 vipers made a flight near the destructive of missiles guided by the Arleigh Burke class, USS Jason Dunham, an American official confirmed to us. CBS News reported a second meeting, but the war zone cannot verify it independently.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday that US navy ships can shoot down Venezuelan planes that “put us in a dangerous position”.

“General, if they do this, you have the choice to do whatever you want” – Trump gives an official military authorization to eliminate the aircraft of the Venezuelans pic.twitter.com/SI2H9W1UP

– AARON RUPAR (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

Dunham is one of the eight warships, including a Los Angeles class nuclear submarine, which was ordered to the Caribbean by Trump. An American official told us on Monday that these ships had not moved since we wrote on this deployment last week.

As we recently pointed out, the American chief also ordered 10 joint strike fighters F-35 to deploy in Puerto Rico, although he is not clear from where they will come, when they will arrive and what they will do once they will get there. However, as we have already pointed out, the F-35 offers many capacities. In addition to making strikes, these fifth generation planes also have a variety of sensors that make it an ideal intelligence collection platform. You can know more here.

In addition, open source flight trackers have stressed that many American transport aircraft have made trips to Puerto Rico. There was no official indication that additional troops are on the way to this effort; However, transport could transport staff and equipment necessary for a sustained campaign.

While he was apparently to counter drug trafficking, a source familiar with these operations told us that deployments were also a message to Maduro.

The Venezuelan chief was charged with a New York Federal Court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency. He and 14 others, including several close allies, were struck by federal accusations of narco-terrorism and conspiracy with the Colombian Farc INSURGENT Group to import cocaine. The United States, as we mentioned above, have issued a reward of $ 50 million for its capture.

Speaking of Maduro on Sunday, he said that he moved 25,000 additional soldiers to the border with Colombia in order to fight drug traffickers. Whether it is a real deployment or it is an effect on American operations is unlikely.

As we have noted, the presence of high-end assets like 10 F-35 does not necessarily point out that the United States plan to go to war directly with Venezuela.

Go to a strongly but respectfully disagreement with this evaluation. The United States has used B-1s and many other high-end assets for the drugs mission of drugs. 10 F-35 is not a package to wage war in Venezuela. F-35 have many uses, including information collection. There is also https://t.co/28lz423ied

– Tyler Rogway (@Aviation_intel) September 5, 2025

While more assets arrive in the region in the coming days, we will keep you informed of how the mission is developing.

Update: 5:13 PM EASTERN –

The Pentagon has published a Hegseth video addressed to the troops aboard the Iwo Jima.

“Make no mistake, what you are doing right now is not training,” he proclaimed. “This is the exercise of the real world in the name of the vital national interests of the United States of America to end the poisoning of the American people.”

. @Secwar aboard the IWO Jima, addressing American warriors:

What you are doing right now is not training.

It is an exercise in the real world in the name of the vital national interests of the United States of Americato puts an end to the poisoning of the American people. pic.twitter.com/euqhfpsill

– Dow Rapid Response (@Dowrespons) September 8, 2025

Contact the author: [email protected]

Howard is a main editor in the war zone and a former senior editor of Military Times. Before that, he covered the military affairs of the Tampa Bay Times as a main writer. Howard's work appeared in various publications, including Yahoo News, Realcleardefense and Air Force Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twz.com/news-features/top-u-s-military-leaders-visit-puerto-rico-as-caribbean-operations-aimed-at-at-venezuela-heat-up

