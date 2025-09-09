



Z university graduates eagerly want to start their career, but instead hit the wall.

I promised that the degree would be stabilized and I would open a well -spent job, but interviewing is the uphill battle. Even executives admit that graduates already know. Entry level recruitment is rapidly decreasing.

AI is reconstructing its roles, the global market maintains volatility, and graduates are under pressure everywhere.

In PWC, our entry -level levels are low this year, reflecting the slowdown, recruitment and transaction storage of the economy.

According to this number, accounting and consulting firms employ 200 entry -level talent (1,300: 1,500) this year. For young amitrano, this fullback was able to change life. Eventually, he began his career as a PWC entry level 33 years ago. But today, the landscape looks different, and AI partially criticizes the slowdown of young people (potentially temporary).

The innovation of AI is definitely reconstructing its role. At present, parallel investments in the development and technology of new tools are offset more serious confusion, he added.

But this balance may not last forever. According to our study, job posts on AI-Executed jobs are increasing at a slow speed compared to those with low exposureAteded.

There is no extensive productivity improvement yet

AI is considered a method of recharging productivity in the workplace, but the expected grace was not expected. In fact, MIT's recent study found that 95%of the company's AI pilots failed. This is especially a problem in the UK, which is already facing the productivity level that falls to the lowest level of the Victorian era.

Amitrano cited productivity that is struggling as the biggest contribution to the low graduate school this year.

Many company booths are now waiting for the report and waiting for the domestic and international Raur and wrote the Times. Activity is improving, but it has been removed from this investment, recruitment and transaction level immediately after the epidemic.

PWC's entry -level cuts may not end this year. According to a document obtained by Business Insider, BIG FOUR company plans to reduce US entry -level recruitment to nearly one -third over the next three years.

These practices can only increase the number of young Needsor people who do not participate in employment, education or training. Already about 4 million young people are in this category.

The property contacted PWC for additional opinions.

The company is cutting it thanks to AIBIT.

PWC is not alone in admitting that AI is decreasing.

Amazon CEO andy Jassy said in June that AI needs fewer workers in e -commerce large companies.

Over time, it is difficult to know exactly where the net is, but in the next few years, it is expected to reduce the entire corporate manpower as the efficiency increases by using AI extensively.

In Salesforce, the changes are much more distinct. MARC Benioff, a software companion CEO, admitted that AI could cut 4,000 workers at the end of last month.

I was able to restructure my head for my support, and Benioff was unveiled at the Podcast The Logan Bartlett Show. I have reduced my head to about 5,000 in 9,000 heads.

However, despite changes in industries, if the company takes a playbook from Klarna, there is still a long way to reorganize AI-induction.

Unfortunately, it seems to be too advantageous when organizing costs, so what you have is low quality, Klarnas cebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg in May. Actually investing in the quality of human support is the future of the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2025/09/08/pwc-uk-chief-cutting-entry-level-junior-gen-z-jobs-ai-economic-headwinds-like-amazon-salesforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

