The PWC UK Chief explains why the company is reducing the recruitment of graduates.





The US graduates are facing a difficult job market and the situation is not much different in the pond.

The British branch of PWC, a Big Four Accountancy company, confirmed that we have lowered the recruitment of ENT-ELEVEL this year.

PWC will be 1,300 graduates and school river programs compared to 1,500 last year, the company said.

This news was first reported in OP-ED, which was released in Times by the UK governor of PWC, Marco Amitrano.

Amitrano said, “PWC will always be a large -scale employer and training ground for young people in the UK.” Amitrano said the impact of the economy of the poor economy changes the company's employment practices.

Amitrano said that the economic slowdown in the UK and the result of the UK's decline in investment, hiring and transactions were the biggest factors of low graduate school intake this year. ”

AI is also reconstructing its role, Amitrano said. Investing in the development and technology of new tools is offsetting serious turmoil about jobs, but in the future, the balance is expected to change, he said.

PWC said that consistent policies, regulatory reforms and more predictable tax environments will help to create jobs. He was also optimistic about the potential of AI and said, “If there is a continuous and serious investment in technology, infrastructure and education, this technology can create a new industry.

Amitrano said, “Most of the technologies are not all, but they have always been productive and wages.

Entry level recruitment can be slow at the company's US branch.

Business Insider tells you about the innovative stories you want to know.

In August, BI has gained some of the inner presentation that the PWC USA shows that the US is trying to reduce the hiring of graduates to one -third over the next three years.

The bullet point of the presentation slide was about the AC integration to refer to the PWC's acceleration center or off -showing hub, and the decision of the leadership that it would slow down the hiring speed of the fellowship related to “conversion effort, the influence of AI and additional AC integration”.

In his Sunday OP-ED, Amitrano said the global labor market is “competitive and accessible at any time.”

“Where it is reasonable and helps to maintain competitiveness, we must lead the global level,” he said.

Deloitte UK has also lowered the intake of graduates and apprentices in recent years.

Last week, the company announced that 300 graduate programs, Brightstart Apprenticesship and industrial placement programs accounted for 1,400 participants rather than accepting the same program in 2023.

Deloitte did not respond to the request for the reason why BI reduced numbers.

Is there a tip? Please contact this reporter via email with [email protected] or send a signal to POLLY_THOMPSON.89. Use your personal email address, non -working WiFi network and non -working device. The guide to sharing information safely is as follows.

