Badenoch 'Worry' UK may require IMF bailouts.





The government sells bonds and spends money from investors. This is a loan that promises to repay the government at the end of the agreed time. The return on the 30 -year British government bonds, known as Gild, has been increasing for months, but now it has fallen slightly.

Badenoch said there was a “crisis” at the price of British bonds.

She pointed out that the British borrowing cost, which recorded the highest level of 27 years last week as “another indicator,” and emphasized that “we do not grow enough.”

Tori leader added: “Labor has no growth plan,” he added.

“It doesn't work -they must make plans to grow our economy. Otherwise, we will be an IMF cap.”

She dismissed the proposal that she was talking to the country, and she claimed that she would be “giving up the duty from my point of view” and instead provides the “Olive branch” to provide the prime minister.

“If we get that kind of crisis because of bad decisions, we will all suffer,” she said.

“Opposition parties in a country that acts severely have no profit.

“We will cooperate with the state's interests to want our country to be well and to get it.”

The Conservative Party has two major demands for the KEIR progress and cooperation, which maintains the upper limit of the benefits of the two children and cuts the welfare, but when the Keir forcibly defeated the welfare bill in July, Tories did not support the government.

“I am convinced that we can make some suggestions. And if we agree, it is not an empty check, but if we can find a contract, we will support it,” she said.

Badenoch repeatedly offered to work with Sir Keir to reduce welfare bills in a speech in Central London, Tuesday.

She said in July that labor summers who blocked the welfare bill of Sir Keir did not disappear and the prime minister insisted that “we need our help.”

“The reason for this suggestion today is that there is no repetition of what we have seen, so the labor bag MP has taken the prime minister hostage.”

The Labor Party source said that Badenoch had a “brass neck” to provide such advice after the conservative government “after the economy crashed.”

