



As part of a new plan to protect the environment and public health, the community is set to enjoy the benefits of improved spokesman, with the announcement that the government will expand the ban to burn vegetation in deep peat.

Burning ban will generally protect the world's unique peat network, called global waste.

Peatlands helps to improve water and air quality, create habitats for wildlife, absorb carbon, and protect the community from floods. In order to provide these benefits, it must be in a healthy state, but 80%of the peatlands across the UK are dried and worsened and actually emit carbon dioxide to contribute to global warming.

When the vegetation is burned in deep peat, harmful smoke is released into the air, which affects the atmosphere of the community. This includes harmful air pollutants for human health, which is closely related to stroke, cardiovascular disease, asthma and some lung cancer.

The movement as part of the government change plan means that the extended prohibition will be expanded to cover the deep peat of 676,628 hectares from 222,000 hectares, which will be better protected. The extension will take effect on September 30th.

The Minister of Environment, Mary Creagh, said:

Our Itan Land is the most precious wildlife of England, the Rain Forest of the most precious wildlife in England, storing carbon and reducing flooding streams.

Riding from Itan Land releases harmful smoking and damages precious smoking in this symbolic landscape.

Restrictions on combustion will help you restore and restore peatlands. This new measure will naturally create elastic pets that are protected from the relaxation type.

The extension will be made according to the consultation on the actions announced earlier this year, expanding the protection to all deep peat in the highlands and redefining deep peat at 40 cm to 30 cm depths.

A refined license system that allows combustion in exceptional situations is also introduced. The license for combustion, for example, is issued only if it is clearly needed to reduce the risk of forest fires, which helps to balance the environmental protection and actual land management.

The government is expected to announce a new environmental improvement plan this fall to present ambitions to prevent the decline of nature. This is based on conventional work to protect, restore, clean rivers and sea, strengthen wood planting, and reduce waste.

The government has already granted the first wild beaver release since 400 years ago, and has begun to create a new national forest from Cotzworld to Mendis, to clean up rivers, lakes and sea through new parliamentarians, and introduce new power through new parliamentary introductions to invest in 1 billion studies. Restoration of peat for the next two years.

Additional information:

This link allows you to learn more about the timing of applying for a license to burn Heather and Grass.

For more information on consultation, you can use this link.

Response and government response summary are provided here.

