US immigration agents increase the scales at the after that raid restrictions are lifted | ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement)





US immigration agents again accelerate immigration sweeping in Los Angeles after the Supreme Court reversed a temporary ban on Trump administration to stop people only according to their race, language or work.

In an article on Twitter / X, Greg Bovino, the US border protection chief in Los Angeles, described the temporary prohibition order of very badly written and the worst he has ever seen. He also said that Border Patrol would start operations again today.

We are going to hard in Los Angeles today and hit a location while I write this, wrote Bovino.

Immigration agents were forced to suspend their radical immigration raids after plea groups continued the Trump administration for the systematic profiling of brown skin. The American district judge in Los Angeles Maame E Frimpong granted groups a temporary ban order after finding a mountain of evidence that the immigration application tactics violated the Constitution.

But the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to remove these restrictions on Monday. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who voted to approve the stay on the ordinance, wrote that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows immigration agents to question a foreigner or a person who would be a foreigner as to his right to be or to remain in the United States. Although ethnic origin cannot provide reasonable suspicion, it can be used as a relevant factor, he wrote.

He also argued that if an American citizen or someone who is legally in the country was arrested, questioning in these circumstances is generally brief, and these individuals can quickly free themselves after specifying immigration agents that they are American citizens or otherwise in the United States. This would require citizens and whoever risks being profiled under this new order to transport proof of his citizenship.

The Ministry of Internal Security described the decision of the Supreme Court a victory and promised to continue to flood the area in Los Angeles while accusing the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass of protecting immigrants. The DHS police will continue to flood the area in Los Angeles. This decision is a victory for the security of Americans in California and the rule of law. The DHS will continue to stop and remove the illegal criminal foreigners that @mayorofla protects, read the message on social networks.

Already, several American citizens have been swept away in immigration raids across the country and prisoners or, in some cases, expelled. In Los Angeles, for example, the American citizen and Andrea Velez, 32, were arrested by the American Agency for Immigration and Customs Application (ICE) during a June raid. The charges against her were finally rejected and she was released.

Kavanaugh also wrote that illegal immigration is particularly pronounced in the Los Angeles region and that it is not surprising while the administration prioritized the city as part of its immigration repression on a national level.

After promoting the newsletter

While the administration increases its federal application in cities like Washington DC and Chicago, Los Angeles was a central point of its repression of immigration. Federal agents, as well as the National Guard, were deployed in Los Angeles, aroused the fear of city communities. Immigration agents targeted schools, workplaces and locations of the deposit house. During a recent ice raid in a home depot in Los Angeles, Monrovia, a man was hit by a car and killed while trying to move away from the immigration officers.

In its order granting the inversion of the prohibition order, the Supreme Court said it was customary for the government to prevent people working in roles such as landscaping or construction, because these jobs often do not require paperwork and are therefore attractive for illegal immigrants; And who does not speak much, even an Englishman.

In her dissent, judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote that people from Los Angeles have been seized, thrown to the ground and simply handcuffed because of their appearance, their accents and the fact that they earn their lives by doing manual work.

Today, the Court unnecessarily submits countless others to these same indignities, its dissent has continued.

