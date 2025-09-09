



Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

The Fire Fighting Union (FBU) urged the prime minister to cancel the US President Donald Trump next month and quote concerns about the already expanded fire and rescue services.

The union emphasized the firefighters will be deployed in the checker during the visit, and the service was stressed until the service was “expanded to the braking point” due to the ongoing cuts and the recent forest fires. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent emails to employees who offer overtime work for the event and emphasized the additional burden.

The FBU emphasized that this is a fire and rescue service nationwide, and is facing a significant reduction in budget.

Steve Wright, Secretary General: Donald Trump is a toxic, prestigious billionaire, and conflict with the basic humanitarian values ​​with the standards of living with workers and ordinary Americans.

It was always a shocking movement of the labor government to launch a red carpet for him as an unprecedented second week. Now we find that fire covers can be damaged to accept it. This can interfere with response time and public safety.

Keir starmer must cancel this week's visit.

Donald Trump has been set as an unprecedented second visit (Aaron Schwartz/PA) (PA wire).

Chris Wycheley, a member of the FBU Executive Committee in the southern region, said:

We have a low forest fire, hot temperature and rainfall. These conditions can still be in place throughout September.

We now find that the service must be sitting on an external checker for President Trump's visit by placing fire trucks and water tankers.

Firefighters and members of the public will consider this as a cruel joke.

Fire service exists to save life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/donald-trump-starmer-uk-visit-b2822811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos