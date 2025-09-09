American high school students lose ground in mathematics and reading, continuing years of decline





Washington A slide of a decade in reading high school students and the performance of mathematics persisted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th year scores falling at their lowest level in more than 20 years, according to results published Tuesday of a examination known as the Nations Splated.

Eighth year students have also lost significant grounds in science skills, according to the results of the national evaluation of education progress.

The evaluations were the first since the pandemic for students of eighth year in science and 12th year in reading and mathematics. They reflect a downward drift on the levels and subjects of the previous versions of NAEP, which is considered one of the best gauges of the academic progress of American schools.

The scores of our least performing students are historic stockings, said Matthew Soldner, acting commissioner of the national center of the education center. These results should galvanize all of us to take concerted and targeted measures to accelerate students' learning.

While the pandemic had an oversized impact on students' results, the experts said that the fall in scores was part of a longer arc in education which cannot be attributed only to COVID-19, school closings and related problems such as increased absenteeism. Educators said that potential underlying factors include an increase in children's screen time, shortened attention periods and a drop in reading longer forms for school and outside.

The drop in reading scores appeared alongside a change in the way English and language arts are taught in schools, emphasizing short texts and books, Carol Jago, Associate Director of California Reading and Literating Project said. As a English teacher at high school 20 years ago, Jago said it was common for his high school students to read 20 pounds during a year. Now, some English lessons only attribute three pounds a year.

To be a good reader, you must have endurance to stay on the page, even when things become difficult, said Jago. You must develop these muscles and not develop these muscles in children.

The Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, said that the scores show why the Trump administration wishes to give states more control of education spending.

Despite the billions of billions a year for numerous kindergarten programs in the 12th year, the success gap is expanding and more secondary people behave below the basic reference in mathematics and reading than ever, McMahon said.

Fewer students present a basic skill in mathematics and reading

The test results show that more students do not reach what would be considered fundamental results in all areas, said Lesley Muldoon, executive director of the National Assessment Governing Board. Although the definition of competent NAEPs is a high bar, said Muldoon, it is not unreasonable, and it is based on what researchers believe that students should be able to achieve at the end of high school.

These students take their next steps in life with less skills and less knowledge in basic academics than their predecessors ten years ago, she said. This happens at a time when rapid progress of technology and society more require future workers and citizens, no less.

In reading, the average score in 2024 was the lowest score in the history of the evaluation, which started in 1992. Thirty-two percent of secondary seniors obtained a basic score, which means that they could not find details in a text to help them understand its meaning.

In mathematics, the average score in 2024 has been the lowest since 2005, when the evaluation framework has changed considerably. At the test, 45% of secondary school seniors obtained a score lower than the basic success, the highest percentage since 2005. Only 33% of secondary elders were considered academically prepared for college mathematics courses, a decrease of 37% in 2019.

Secondary reading and mathematics assessments and the eighth year scientific test are given less frequently than fourth and eighth year reading tests, which were published last time this year. The new scores reflect the tests carried out in the country's schools between January and March 2024.

The shortcomings of success widen

The gap between the highest and most efficient students was its widest of the students of the eighth year, reflecting increasing inequalities in the American school system. The success gap has also widened in 12th year mathematics.

The scores also reflect the re -emergence of a gap between the sexes in the courses of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In 2019, boys and girls obtained practically the same on the evaluation of the NAEP sciences. But in 2024, girls experienced a stronger drop in scores. A similar model occurred in state mathematical assessments, according to an associated press analysis.

Schools had largely concluded the gap between the sexes in mathematics and sciences, but this has widened in the years that followed the pandemic as special programs to start girls.

In a NAEP survey among students, a percentage of narrowing of the eighth year students said that they had regularly participated in learning activities based on class survey. The pandemic has disrupted the ability of schools to create these practical learning experiences for students, which are often essential for understanding concepts and scientific processes, said Christine Cunningham, the main vice-president of STEM learning at the Boston Science Museum.

However, she noted that the decreases through the materials began long before the school closing in 2020.

We do not know exactly what is the cause, but it would be incomplete to suppose that if we had not had a covid, the score would not have dropped, said Cunningham. This is not what the data showed even before the pandemic.

