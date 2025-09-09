



Sir Jim Ratcliffes Energy Empire has stopped investing in the UK because it has become one of the most unstable fiscal systems in the world.

The boss of the Ineoss Energy Operations said the group will focus on the US business after closing the Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland.

Brian Gilvary, chairman of Ineos Energy, told Telegraph that the company would shift 3 billion investment in the United States.

He said: we stopped investing in England. Our future investment will not be [in] uk. There is no question about it.

The problem is that Britain has become one of the world's most unstable fiscal systems in terms of natural resources and energy. It means that we cannot invest clearly because we are not sure what the future tax rate is.

He said he prefers to invest in the United States as a market that absolutely understands the importance of domestic supply and how to lead economic growth.

Ineos has worsened dividends this year after the company faces more than 1 billion debt costs and lost in 2024. INEOS Group Holdings is a major enterprise unit of Ratcliffes Chemicals, Inos Group Holdings, which is a major enterprise unit of INEOS Group Holdings, from 14.9 billion before December 31, 2024 to 14.2 billion to 13.2 billion to 13.2 billion to $ 13.2 billion to $ 12.2 billion to $ 12.2 billion to 407, 407 to 407 I reported that it meant profit. 71.1 million.

JIM RATCLIFFE: Labors Net-Zero Plan is ridiculous.

Chemicals Group closes the GrangeMOUTH refinery and lost 430 jobs. It was operated by a joint venture with Petro China. Ratcliffe complained that high carbon taxes change production and emissions elsewhere, creating additional costs that do not achieve anything in the environment.

Gilvary added. For us, the future is in other countries, mostly in the United States. The United States has long results. In the 1990s, it produced 6.5 million barrels of oil per day and imported 5 million, but now produced and exported 13 million barrels of oil and gas. It is an appropriate energy security and appropriate fiscal system.

Ineos is investing in the United States by purchasing oil and gas operations from Mexico Bay by a Chinese overseas oil company. The group also acquired the oxide business in the United States in 2024 at the US Chemical Group Lyondellbasell Industries.

