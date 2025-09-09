



In the United States, manufacturers cut thousands of jobs, even though President Trump pushes economic policies which, according to him, will revitalize the industry.

Employers lost 12,000 manufacturing jobs in August, while the sector's wage bill has decreased by 42,000 since April, according to a new analysis by the Center for American Progress (CAP) which is based on government's work data.

The non -partisan political institute attributes this decline to the new steep prices of the Trump administration; hard position on immigration; And the “Big Bill Bill” supported by Le Républicain, a set of taxes and expenditure promulgated by Mr. Trump in July, that CAP says to injure renewable energies by removing certain tax credits.

For all 2025, manufacturing employment in the United States has flowed a total of 33,000 jobs, according to figures from the Labor Department. Most of these job losses have been among the companies that make sustainable products, such as cars, household appliances and electronics. The decline occurs while hiring as a whole has slowed heavily in recent months, employers adding only 22,000 jobs in August, well below the forecasts.

The number of manufacturing jobs in the United States has decreased over the past six decades, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In 1960, manufacturing represented around 34% of total employment, while the number of jobs in the sector culminated in 1970 at 19.5 million. In August of this year, 12.7 million Americans were employed in manufacturing, while industry lost 87,000 jobs in 2024, according to data.

Uncertainty injuring companies

When Mr. Trump in April announced a range of samples on dozens of other countries, the White House said that the prices would protect American workers by reducing the American trade deficit with its economic partners and stimulating employers to move manufacturing jobs in the United States

For the moment, however, the confusion on the scale and scope of American prices have put manufacturers on the defensive, increasing their costs and discouraging them from hiring, the economist Sara Estrep, one of the authors of the CAP report, told CBS Moneywatch.

“Companies are uncertain of what's going on,” she said. “Everything has changed on a daily basis, so it is not clear what production should look like. This is why they do not hire.”

In August, for example, the agricultural equipment giant John Deere cited prices by announcing that its sales and operating profits had dropped a year ago. In a call on results, a company's executive noted that it had accumulated about $ 300 million in price costs, including on steel and aluminum imports. John Deere has also announced that he was dismissing more than 200 workers in Illinois and Iowa factories, according to Agweb, a commercial publication.

The car manufacturers have partially underlined the prices by announcing nearly 5,000 job cuts in July, according to the Outplacement Challenger company, Gray & Christmas, while it noted that the retail sector has also intensified layoffs and store closings due to economic uncertainty.

According to experts,

In August, a Federal Court of Appeal ruled that Mr. Trump illegally invoked the international law on the economic powers of emergency, or the IEEPA, to impose radical prices on American trade partners. On September 3, Trump asked the Supreme Court to examine the decision of the lower court before it took effect in October.

The result of the case leaves many manufacturers in doubt about how to proceed, which makes them reluctant to extend their workforce as they seek to control costs, Daco at CBS Moneywatch told.

“The slowdown is symptomatic of an environment where purchasing managers are all subject to stress, and they are pressed by higher costs of goods and a reduction in demand,” said Gregory Daco, Ey-Parthenon chief economist. “And therefore in this compression, they must find ways to compensate for higher costs, and one of the avenues to do is to rationalize their operations and to ensure that they have only essential talent at hand.”

The White House did not respond to several requests for comments on CAP's conclusions. The office of the commercial representative of the United States and the National Association of Manufacturers, a commercial group, did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Immigration effect

The repression of the Trump administration against American immigrants also weighs on hiring in manufacturing, said Daniel Altman, an economist and author of the high -performance newsletter.

“Immigration has been an important source of employment in manufacturing for certain industries, and if you remove part of their labor supply, this gives them more incentive to continue automation and other forms of capital manufacturing,” he told CBS Moneywatch.

The government intensified its campaign last week when immigration and customs agents arrested 475 immigrants, most of them Koreans, in a Hyundai factory in Georgia because they were suspected of living and working in the United States illegally.

The border patrol agents also carried out raids targeting immigrants working in retail, according to CBS News. In sectors such as agriculture, food processing and construction, undocumented immigrants represent up to 20% of the workforce, according to Goldman Sachs.

The White House “Border Czar” Tom Homan said on Sunday that the White House would extend such efforts.

“We are going to do more operations in the application of construction sites,” Homan told CNN. “No one engages an illegal extraterrestrial of the goodness of their hearts. They hire them because they can work them harder, pay less, undermine the competition that hires employees of American citizens.”

Other long-term factors that go beyond the Trump administration policies also contribute to the continuous contraction of manufacturing jobs. During the pandemic, manufacturers invested massively in technologies to automate their operations, Altman noted.

“We have seen a lot of automation, which means that companies do not need so many workers to provide the same production,” he told CBS Moneywatch. “Worker production has increased, and when we see this type of increase in labor productivity, this generally means that workers have access to more capital, or better technology or both, and this is what you expect with automation.”

More CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances. She appears regularly on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jobs-manufacturing-trump-tariffs-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos