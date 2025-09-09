Patria Trackx -Ultimate All -Terrain Tracking Vehicle Starting from DSEI UK in London





The vehicle is designed to easily conquer the most difficult environment.

PATRIA introduced Patria Trackx, a new tracked global vehicle at the DSEI UK exhibition in London on September 9, 2025. This is designed to ensure smooth operation in all states by quiet and quickly searching the most difficult terrain.

As EU countries develop long -term defense strategies, the core priority is to improve the mobility and performance of EU countries. In response to this growth requirement, PATRIA has developed a new tracking vehicle PATRIA Trackx within the framework of a famous development program for multinational EDF funding in cooperation with industrial partners and members.

PATRIA is very proud of its launch of this new outstanding All-Terrain trace vehicle in the market. The vehicle is perfectly consistent with the high level of requirements set by the famous program member states, and JUSSI JRVINEN, vice president of protection of Patria's Mobile, provides an optimal solution for a variety of applications that require high mobility standards for military units. We have already tested this vehicle extensively, and the goal is to prepare for serial production by Patria Trackx in 2027.

Improving mobility under all conditions

PATRIA develops a noticeable tracking vehicle in class when working on a demanding environment and terrain type, providing excellent tactical and operational mobility. The Patria Trackx is designed to transport 12 soldiers with equipment and perform without damaging the protection of roads, dense forests, steep hills, wet swamps and deep eyes. The Patria Trackx will work smoothly with other tracking vehicles and will serve as a platform for various role transformation in the future.

The launch of the product has begun a thorough research and design work, which has a new tracking vehicle that can handle the threat of modern battlefields and integrate various systems according to the user's demands. In recent years, the vehicle has been tested extensively in roads, forests, swamps and eyes. The main design principles of Patria Trackx include mass efficiency, wide rubber tracks, low underground pressure, low central location, center located in the center, independently adjustable underwear suspension for each track wheel, and almost flat bottom without torsion rods.

The Patria Trackx tracking vehicle revolutionizes the market as a modern and cost -effective alternative to the currently used light tracking vehicles, especially for the 1318 ton weight class.

PATRIA is a modern and international defense technology company with more than 100 years of experience. It guarantees reliable operations for customers through the highest levels of professional and protected mobility, defense and weapons systems, and continuous solution business areas, and acts as an important partner in land, maritime and aviation if it is not an option. Patria has offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia and Japan. Patria is owned by Finnish (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defense & Aerespace (49.9%). Patria owns 50%of Nammo, and these three companies form major Nordic defense partnerships.www.patriagroup.com

