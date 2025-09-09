Comment: I am an American citizen. I'm always going to wear my passport now. Thank you, Supreme Court





My father's passport is among his most precious property, a document which not only established that it is an American citizen but holds the history of his life.

He indicates that he was born in Mexico in 1951 and is decorated with stamps of regular trips which he takes in his original state of Zacatecas. Its coverage is carried but still strong, like its owner, a retired truck driver of 74 years. This gives Lorenzo Arellano the ability to move through the borders, a privilege he had not when he entered the United States for the first time in the trunk of a chevy at the age of 18.

The photo is a classic papi. Stern like the old school Mexicans always look in portraits but with joyful eyes that reveal his happy attitude towards life. He used to keep the passport in his underwear drawer to make sure he never lost it in the size of our house.

At the start of Trump's second term, I told Papi to keep the passport to him at any time. Just because you are a citizen does not mean that you are safe, I said to my father, who promotes car washing places, hardware stores, street vendors, parks, festivals where immigrants come together and no one cares about who has legal status and who does not do it.

Ra, my father replied that Trump exaggerates. As a citizen, my father estimated that he now had rights. He did not have to worry as in the past, when we cry from the migra! I would send him to run for the closest exit to the carpet factory in Santa Ana where he worked in the 1970s.

Then came to the summer of the deportation.

The masked migra has swept away southern California under the pretension of gathering criminals. In reality, they caught anyone they thought seemed suspicious, which, in southern California, meant Latinos to brown skin like my father. The federals even launched American citizens or detained them for hours before publishing them without apologies. People who had the right to stay in this country were sent to detention camps outside the state, where government representatives made as difficult as the frenzied relatives to know where they were, not to mention them.

This terror campaign is the reason why ACLU and others filed a complaint in July by arguing that the migra practiced racial profiling in violation of the 4th amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches. A federal judge accepted, issuing a temporary prohibition order. The Trump administration appealed, arguing that the Supreme Court had to take advantage of people to find people to get out of the country, otherwise the prospect of contempt would be suspended from each investigation stop.

On Monday, the Supreme Court accepted.

During a 6-3 vote, the judges raised the temporary ban order as the aclu continues. Las las long and hot export summer will spread around the fall and will probably last as long as Trump wants. The decision actually stipulates that those of us with a family and undocumented friends a huge strip of southern California and beyond should monitor our shoulders, even if they were legally in this country.

And even if you don't know anyone without papers, be careful if you are in dark skin, talk English with an accent or wear guayaberas or huaraches. You might as well walk in a t-shirt that says, take me, por favor.

The decision did not surprise me, the Supreme Court is nowadays a rubber stamp made by Trump for his authoritarian project. But what was particularly exasperating was the way in which the judge outside the Brett contact Mr. Kavanaughs concluded an opinion with reality.

Kavanaugh describes what the migra has worked in southern California as brief investigation stops, which is as described a total car as a striped vehicle. A citizen or a permanent resident stopped at suspicion of being illegally in this country will be free to continue the brief meeting, he wrote.

Justice uses brief words or briefly eight times to describe what the migra does. Not once, he does not mention the applicant Brian Gavidia, the American citizen who on June 9 was in a towing court of Montebello when masked immigration agents pushed him against the fence and twisted their arm.

Gavidiast offense? He said he was an American three times but could not remember the name of the East hospital where he was born. A friend recorded the meeting and published it on social networks. He quickly became viral and has shown the world that citizenship will not save you from Trumps Migra Hammer.

Does Kavanaugh describe it as a brief meeting if it happened to him? To a non-latino? After other cases like this inevitably occur and more and more people are engulfed by Trumps Anti-Immigrant Leviathan?

Brian Gavidia is in a parking lot next to the East Los Angeles College of Monterey Park. A video of him having his arm twisted and held by an immigration officer against a wall despite being an American citizen has become viral. He is currently an applicant in a federal trial alleging that the Trump administration violates the 4th amendment with blind immigration raids.

(CARLIN STIEHL / LOS Angeles Times)

Anyone who applauds this decision sanctions the racism sponsored by the state of South Africa in the Apartheid era. They are doing well with the Latinos who look at a certain way or live in communities with large undocumented populations becoming second -class citizens, which they simply migrate here or can trace their heritage in front of the pilgrims.

I am concerned about family members born in the United States who work under construction and will undoubtedly be faced with citizenship checks. For friends of the catering industry who could also become targets. For the children of Barrios, who can now expect that the ice patrol and borders are going through their schools looking for adults and even adolescents to hold, it has already happened.

Life will change irrevocably for millions of Latinos in southern California and beyond what the Supreme Court has just govern. Shame on Kavanaugh and the other five judges who slowed down with him for a deportation demon who will be difficult to stop.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor says that Gavidias moves in his dissent, adding that the real identity document he was able to show the agents after having scrambled him who established his citizenship has never been returned and mocking Kavanauughs repeated from brief.

We must not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone Latino, speaks Spanish and seems to work at low wages, she wrote. Rather than staying lazily while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissipate.

I'm also going to dissident, but now I'm going to be more prudent than ever. I will wear my passport at any time, just in case I am in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even it is not a guarantee that the migra will leave me alone. It is not a question of if but when: I live in a majority Latin city, near a Latin supermarket in a street where the French lingua is Spanish.

And I am one of the lucky ones. I can stay, whatever it can happen, because I am a citizen. Imagine having to live in fear like that in the predictable future for those who are not?

There is nothing in short on this subject.

