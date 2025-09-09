The American economy is worse than thought with 1.2 million jobs less what it means for the Fed





A construction worker is presented on site in a multi-united residential housing project in Encinitas, California, United States, July 28, 2025.

Mike Blake | Reuters

With the Tanking of Employment Growth and the Economy that Facille, the pressure is exerted so that the Federal Reserve begins to reduce interest rates, the markets now expecting a reduction in each of the three remaining meetings this year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday that the economy added 911,000 jobs less than what previously declared for the previous year in March 2025. Decreasing revisions since the deadline of this report suggest that the reduction in payroll growth has been around 1.2 million in the last 16 months.

This is a number to attract the attention of the federal market for the open market when it meets next week and could add fires to the repeated statements by President Donald Trump that the Central Bank was “too late” to make policy adjustments.

“If Fed officials had had this data available in real time, the policy rates would be lower today,” wrote economist Citigroup Andrew Hollenhorst, referring to the “Benchmark” BLS payroll revisions.

Hollenhorst said data “could justify” a jumbo drop in percentage half-point when the FOMC published its decision on September 17. However, he expects President Jerome Powell “will be easier to build a consensus around a [quarter-point] The drop in rates next week, with signals that rate reductions will continue during upcoming meetings, including potentially in October. “”

Market expectations have changed in particular as the problem panels have developed around employment.

Merchants are only 100% prices that the Fed decreases by a quarter next week, they also allow a slight chance of reducing half a point. They now firmly see the cuts at each of the three remaining meetings, according to the Fedwatch tool of the CME group. The gauge uses the prices of term contracts on federal funds of 30 days to determine the dimensions involved on the market for rate movements. Barely a week ago, the markets only attacked a modest chance for three cups this year.

Look at the figures

Although the Fed is not linked by the market, it closely monitors the expectations of notes as part of its data dashboard.

“The US economy has barely had jobs right now and that's how it’s been a long time ago,” said Heather Long, now chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union and before that a journalist from the Fed for the Washington Post. “The federal reserve must reduce interest rates in September, October and December, and the White House must quickly finalize a trade agreement with China. Companies will not invest and hire more people until there is more certainty.”

Admittedly, Fed officials may think that they can be deliberate in their actions because the economic data is always muddy and subject to the changing winds of Trump prices.

In addition, there is a chance that current data will overestimate labor market problems.

For example, Goldman Sachs challenged the reference payroll revisions, claiming that total reduction based on the business owner of the company and high frequency data is more like 550,000, or a little lower than the previous year. The company has also declared that BLS revisions “provide limited information on the current state of the labor market” thought that it recognized that the conditions were “materially softened”.

However, the report follows the news that the non -enlarged payroll increased only by 22,000 in August. In addition, an investigation by the New York Fed revealed a record level of feeling among workers who believe they find another job if they lost their current post. Other surveys have also shown increased concerns.

From the White House, the data has slowed down the rate reduction calls.

“Just as the BLS failed the American people, Jérôme” too late “Powell – who has officially failed an apology and has to reduce the prices now,” said white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

