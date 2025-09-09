Trump says Doha Strike 'does not advance the goals of Israel or America “





Watch: Trump feels “very badly” on the site of the Israeli strike in Doha – White House

US President Donald Trump said Israel’s strike on Hamas targets in Qatar “does not advance the objectives of Israel or America”, adding that it feels “very badly” about the site's location.

In a social article of truth on Tuesday, Trump said that he had been informed that Israel was attacking Hamas in the Capital Doha by the US military, but it was “unfortunately, too late to stop the attack”.

“It was a decision made by [Israel’s] Prime Minister Netanyahu was not a decision taken by me, “he said before renting Qatar as an” ally and strong friend “.

Six people were killed in the strike, said Hamas, including a member of the Qatar security forces, but the group said that its management team had survived.

The Israeli army said that it had made a “precise strike” intended for the senior Hamas leaders using “precise ammunition”. The Israeli media reported that the operation involved 15 Israeli hunting planes, which pulled 10 ammunition against a single target.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had authorized the strike and that there would be “immunity” for Hamas leaders.

In his statement on Tuesday, President Trump published a rare reprimand from Netanyahu. “The bombing unilaterally in Qatar, a sovereign nation and an ally close to the United States, which works very hard and courageously take risks with us to negotiate peace, does not advance the objectives of Israel or America,” he wrote.

The spokesperson for the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said earlier that “the president also spoke to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship for our country”.

“He assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil,” she added.

Trump, however, said that “the elimination of Hamas, who took advantage of the misery of those who live in Gaza, is a worthy objective” and reiterated that he wanted “all the hostages, and the bodies of the liberated dead and this war at the end, now!”.

The attack took place early Tuesday afternoon, with images showing a seriously damaged building in Doha.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar condemned the strike “in the strongest possible terms” and declared that the attack was a “blatant violation” of international law.

He later said that Qatari officials were not informed of the Israeli strike in advance.

“The communication received from one of the US officials came during the sound of the explosions,” said the spokesman for the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari in an article on X.

Qatar has welcomed the Hamas political office since 2012 and has played a key role in facilitating indirect negotiations between the group and Israel since the October 7 attacks.

It was also a close ally of the United States. About 10,000 American soldiers are stationed in an American air base in Al-Wudeid, just outside Doha. In May, Trump announced a “historic” economic agreement signed between the two countries which, according to him, is evaluated at least 1.2 billion of dollars (890 billion).

Qatar has also recently offered Trump an airplane – worth $ 400 million – as an “unconditional gift” to use as a new Air Force One, the US president's official plane.

Hamas said their negotiation team in Doha had survived Tuesday attack, adding that the action “confirms out of doubt that Netanyahu and his government want to reach any agreement” for peace.

He said he held the American administration “jointly responsible” because of his continuous support for Israel.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu published a statement shortly after the strike, which said that the attack was “an entirely independent Israeli operation”.

“Israel has launched it, Israel has led him and Israel assumes full responsibility,” said the press release.

A few days before the attack, Hamas said that it had welcomed “some ideas” of the United States on how to reach a ceasefire from Gaza and that it was discussed how to transform them “into a complete agreement”.

In his statement, the White House said Trump thought that the “unhappy” “attack could serve as a opportunity for peace” and that Netanyahu had expressed him after the attack he “wants to make peace and quickly”.

