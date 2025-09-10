Ford recalls 1.9 m vehicles worldwide on a defective background camera





David Shepardson | Reuters

The recall includes select Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-25, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger Vehicles declared that it was aware of 44,123 guarantees guaranteed Worldwide linked to the problem of reminder, but insults.

Fordis recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to the defective background cameras, the last in a series of reminders on the problem, the automaker said on September 9.

The recall covers various 2015 to 2019 Model Year Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-25, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger vehicles, because reversing cameras can display national security-circulation images.

The measure covers approximately 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada and around 300,000 on other markets.

Fordaid he was aware of 44,123 guarantee claims worldwide linked to the recall issue as well as 18 related accidents but no injuries.

The dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras, said the American automotive security regulator. The automaker in April recalled 160,000 vehicles of the 2015 model year for rear camera failures.

Fordagreed to a civilian penalty of $ 165 million in November after an NHTSA survey revealed that the automaker had not recalled vehicles with defective reversing cameras in a timely manner.

In August 2021, the NHTSA opened a survey after Fordin 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for a rear camera problem to determine if the automaker recalled vehicles in time.

Plus: Ford to recall more than 355,000 trucks on the dashboard problem, the NHTSA says

In the new reminder, the NHTSA referred last year seven allegations of rear camera failures on vehicles of 2015-2018 for a more in-depth investigation.

The Canadian Supplier of Magna Internationalalis Automobile Parts recalling more than 250,000 reversing cameras installed in Selectfordand Stellantisveion, the agency said in a separate notice.

(This story has been updated to include new information.)

(Report by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; edition by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Bernadette Baum)

