



The United States has added 911,000 less jobs than the first estimated for the year in March 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on Tuesday, highlighting recent concerns about the health of the labor market.

Revisions are 50% higher than adjustment in recent years and were at the higher end of Wall Street estimates between 600,000 and 1 million.

The revision comes after a dull job report in August, with only 22,000 jobs added to the United States. This report also contained revisions and noted that 13,000 jobs have been lost for June 2025, the first negative employment report survey since December 2020. The unemployment rate has increased to 4.3%, the highest rate since 2021.

Donald Trump dismissed Erika Mcentarfer, a work statistics commissioner, after a low July job report that he was claiming without evidence was rigged in order to make the Republicans, and I spoke badly.

But although these job data revisions are important, they are not unusual. During periods of economic change such as the introduction of prices and the arrival of AI at the workplace, economists note that companies often take more time to respond to BLSS surveys, which leads to gaps in their data.

Annual revisions incorporate slow and administrative (non -supervative) data which contribute to maintaining the monthly estimates representative of general labor market trends, friends of the Labor Statistics Office in a FAQ on the employment statistics of the office said.

The largest revisions were leisure and hospitality (down 176,000), professional and commercial services (down 158,000) and retail (down 126,200). Government jobs have been adjusted by 31,000 jobs. The published figures will face new revisions when BLS publishes the final reference figure in February 2026.

These figures are likely to anger President Trump and the White House who wrongly consider the revised data as a political manipulation, wrote Elise Gould and Ben Zipper, economists of the Institute of Economic Policy, in an article on the report.

Trump has already fallen to BLS, in particular the dismissal of the Commissioner in Agencys because a job report has shown a labor market to weaken quickly. But these BLS data revisions are not errors corrections. Revisions are part of the regular and transparent process to update the number of jobs with the most complete data possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/sep/09/us-created-fewer-jobs-march-2025

