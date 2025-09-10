



Washington (AP) The American labor market was much lower in 2024 and at the start of this year than originally planned, adding concerns about the health of the nations economy.

Employers added 911,000 less jobs than what was initially reported in the year which ended in March 2025, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday.

The ministry issues the so-called reference revisions each year. They are intended to better take into account new companies and those that had been bankrupt. The figures issued on Tuesday are preliminary. The final revisions will be released in February 2026.

The revision has shown that leisure and hotel companies, including hotels and restaurants, have added 176,000 less jobs than professional and commercial service companies in initially, 158,000 less versions and retailers under 126,000.

The report comes after the ministry reported on Friday that the economy generated only 22,000 jobs in August, which added to the fears that President Donald won over erratic economic policies, including massive and unpredictable taxes on imports, have created so much uncertainty that companies hesitate to hire.

Sal Guatieri, principal economist at BMO Capital Markets said that the revisions had painted a much lower portrait of the labor market than you thought initially. Although the revision does not say much about what happened since March, this suggests that the labor market had less momentum before the trade war. And, recent data suggest that the market has further demoted. Since March, the monthly creation of jobs has decelerated at 53,000 on average.

When the preliminary reference revisions of last year showed that 818,000 less and less jobs ended by the year ended March 2024, Trump's candidate, said that the number had been rigged to hide economic weakness and helping democrats in the 2024 elections. However, it did not explain why the government would release the revised numbers two and a half before the voters go to the ballot box. (The final revisions of the 12 months which ended in March 2024, which released in February of this year, were less dramatic but still bad: the payroll ended with 589,000 less than that initially reported.)

The latest revisions will probably increase the pressure on the federal reserve to reduce its reference interest rate at its meeting next week to give the economy a boost. James Knightley, an economist at ING, also expects the Fed to cut it again during its meetings in October and December.

In a comment, Knightley wrote that the number of labor departments can be considerably bad when the economy is a turning point. In the early stages of a slowdown, they tend to overestimate the jobs created by the new births of start-ups and underestimate the number of jobs lost by the death of small failing businesses, “he wrote. These revisions suggest that the dynamics of jobs are lost in an even lower position than you thought at the origin. This also strengthens the conviction that even the bad figures observed in 2025 probably oversee the health of the job market.

After the Labor Department published a disappointing job report for July, Trump dismissed the economist in charge of compilation of numbers and appointed a loyalist to replace it. He was particularly rabid by the revisions which withdrew 258,000 May and June jobs.

Government economists have trouble with a spectacular drop in the number of employers who respond to their investigations. However, most economists and financial analysts consider that the official job figures are reliable.

The Labor Department compiles its monthly job report by questioning 121,000 employers, representing 631,000 individual sites on a national scale. Each year, he revises his pay numbers after consulting the most complete employment roles that employers declare every quarter to the state unemployment tax offices. The Labor Department cited two main reasons for the preliminary revision on Tuesday: employers have declared fewer workers at state unemployment offices than in federal investigations on jobs. And employers who did not respond to the Labor Department declared less hiring to the state unemployment agencies than those that have done so.

